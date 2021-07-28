Afghanistan Taliban delegation visits China: Taliban spokesperson

A nine-member Taliban delegation is on a two-day visit to China where they met with the foreign minister for talks on the peace process and security issues, the group’s spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“Politics, economy and issues related to the security of both countries and the current situation of Afghanistan and the peace process were discussed in the meetings,” Taliban spokesperson Mohammad Naeem tweeted.

Security in Afghanistan, with which China shares a border, has been deteriorating fast as the US withdraws its troops by September. The Taliban has launched a flurry of offensives, taking districts and border crossings around the country while peace talks in Qatar’s capital have not made substantive progress.

