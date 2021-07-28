.
.
.
.
Language

Indonesia’s Sinabung volcano erupts

Mount Sinabung spews hot ash and smoke into the sky, seen from Karo, in North Sumatra on May 7, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
Mount Sinabung spews hot ash and smoke into the sky, seen from Karo, in North Sumatra on May 7, 2021. (File photo: AFP)

Indonesia’s Sinabung volcano erupts

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Medan, Indonesia

Published: Updated:

Indonesia’s Mount Sinabung erupted on Wednesday, spewing a massive column of smoke and ash into the sky.

The eruption of the volcano in North Sumatra province lasted about 12 minutes, a local geological agency said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The volcanic material reached 4,500 meters into the air and lasted for quite a long time,” the head of the agency’s Sinabung monitoring post, Armen Putra, told AFP.

An image shared by the agency showed a column of thick, dark smoke coming from the crater.

Clouds of smoke and ash traveled 1,000 meters away from the peak, the agency added.

No evacuation orders were issued because the debris did not reach the nearest villages and there was no reported disruption to flights in the area.

But authorities have instructed people to avoid a five-kilometer zone around the crater that has been left unoccupied for years as volcanic activity increased.

Sinabung, a 2,460-meter (8,070-foot) volcano, was dormant for centuries before roaring back to life in 2010 when an eruption killed two people.

It erupted again in 2013 and has remained highly active since.

The following year an eruption killed at least 16 people, while seven died in a 2016 blast.

Indonesia -- an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands -- has nearly 130 active volcanoes.

It sits on the “Ring of Fire”, a belt of tectonic plate boundaries circling the Pacific Ocean where frequent seismic activity occurs.

Read more:

Indonesia’s Mount Merapi erupts with lava streaming from crater

Second DR Congo volcanic eruption a ‘false alarm’: Government

Indonesia’s Mount Sinabung volcano erupts

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE reports drop in COVID-19 cases, praises residents for following Eid safety rules UAE reports drop in COVID-19 cases, praises residents for following Eid safety rules
Saudi Arabia FM, Pakistani counterpart discuss bilateral relations in Islamabad Saudi Arabia FM, Pakistani counterpart discuss bilateral relations in Islamabad
Top Content
An Iranian killer won an Olympic gold medal, the IOC is complicit if it stands idle An Iranian killer won an Olympic gold medal, the IOC is complicit if it stands idle
Saudi Arabia to ban citizens who break COVID travel rules from traveling for 3 years Saudi Arabia to ban citizens who break COVID travel rules from traveling for 3 years
Thousands of Ethiopians from Amhara region cross into Sudan fleeing conflict Thousands of Ethiopians from Amhara region cross into Sudan fleeing conflict
Lebanon's Hezbollah kidnaps young girl for surveying upcoming election Lebanon's Hezbollah kidnaps young girl for surveying upcoming election
Abir Moussi: MP whose criticism of the Islamist Ennahda party contributed to its fall Abir Moussi: MP whose criticism of the Islamist Ennahda party contributed to its fall
Afghan comedian Khasha Jawan assaulted, killed by Taliban: Report Afghan comedian Khasha Jawan assaulted, killed by Taliban: Report
Before you go
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Explore More