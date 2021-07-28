.
.
.
.
Language

Iranian in giant hamster wheel washes up on Florida coast

Reza Beluchi's water-running contraption. (Facebook)
Reza Beluchi's water-running contraption. (Facebook)

Iranian in giant hamster wheel washes up on Florida coast

Followed Unfollow

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

An Iranian man in a giant hamster-wheel-like device has washed up on the beach in Florida after attempting to run on water from Florida to New York, the BBC reports.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Reza Baluchi was attempting to make the 1,609 km journey in order to raise money for charity.

He encountered “complications that brought him back to shore,” and sustained no injuries, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office told the BBC. The US Coast Guard helped him to ensure his safety.

It is not the first time he has attempted such a trip.

In 2014 he had to be rescued from a similar device near St Augustine in Florida, and two years later he was rescued off the coast of Jupiter, near Palm Beach.

Baluchi says he was tortured by the Iranian regime as a young man, according to the Miami Herald.

He left Iran to join a professional cycling team in Germany as a young man, according to his website Run With Reza.

Baluchi claims to have spent seven years cycling across fifty-five countries on six continents, covering more than 49,700 miles.

He crossed into the US through the Mexican border and says he was found in the middle of the desert, before eventually being granted political asylum.

Baluchi ran from the West Coast to New York shortly after the September 11 attacks in a bid to counter negative perceptions of Middle Easterners in the US in the wake of the attacks.

“I will show people anything you want to do, do it,” he told Fox News after his latest adventure. “Don't listen to anyone. Chase your dreams.”

Read more:

Iran protests spread to Tehran with chants against supreme leader

UAE’s deputy PM meets with Iran’s envoy in Abu Dhabi to discuss cooperation

Death toll from Iran water protests rises to five: Sources

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE reports drop in COVID-19 cases, praises residents for following Eid safety rules UAE reports drop in COVID-19 cases, praises residents for following Eid safety rules
Saudi Arabia FM, Pakistani counterpart discuss bilateral relations in Islamabad Saudi Arabia FM, Pakistani counterpart discuss bilateral relations in Islamabad
Top Content
An Iranian killer won an Olympic gold medal, the IOC is complicit if it stands idle An Iranian killer won an Olympic gold medal, the IOC is complicit if it stands idle
Saudi Arabia to ban citizens who break COVID travel rules from traveling for 3 years Saudi Arabia to ban citizens who break COVID travel rules from traveling for 3 years
Thousands of Ethiopians from Amhara region cross into Sudan fleeing conflict Thousands of Ethiopians from Amhara region cross into Sudan fleeing conflict
Top 10 tallest buildings in the world today Top 10 tallest buildings in the world today
Afghan comedian Khasha Jawan assaulted, killed by Taliban: Report Afghan comedian Khasha Jawan assaulted, killed by Taliban: Report
Afghanistan would be ‘pariah state’ if Taliban forcefully take control: Blinken Afghanistan would be ‘pariah state’ if Taliban forcefully take control: Blinken
Before you go
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Explore More