Floods kills 40 in northern Afghanistan, 150 missing: Officials

At least 40 people have been killed with 150 more missing in northern Afghanistan after flash floods ravaged an area northeast of the capital Kabul, officials said on Thursday.

A rescue operation was underway to find the missing people after torrential rains overwhelmed Kamdesh district in Nuristan province -- about 200 kilometers (120 miles) northeast of Kabul.

