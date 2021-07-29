.
.
.
.
Language

Floods kills 40 in northern Afghanistan, 150 missing: Officials

An Afghan man walks with his children through floodwaters as heavy rain falls in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (AP)
An Afghan man walks with his children through floodwaters as heavy rain falls in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (AP)

Floods kills 40 in northern Afghanistan, 150 missing: Officials

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Jalalabad, Afghanistan

Published: Updated:

At least 40 people have been killed with 150 more missing in northern Afghanistan after flash floods ravaged an area northeast of the capital Kabul, officials said on Thursday.

A rescue operation was underway to find the missing people after torrential rains overwhelmed Kamdesh district in Nuristan province -- about 200 kilometers (120 miles) northeast of Kabul.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

In Afghanistan, tree loss exacerbates flooding, forces migration

Heavy flooding in Afghanistan kills 24 people in two days

Afghanistan floods kill 17, worsen already desperate situation

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Israel, UAE swap kidneys in historic life-saving operation Israel, UAE swap kidneys in historic life-saving operation
UAE reports drop in COVID-19 cases, praises residents for following Eid safety rules UAE reports drop in COVID-19 cases, praises residents for following Eid safety rules
Top Content
Afghan comedian Khasha Jawan assaulted, killed by Taliban: Report Afghan comedian Khasha Jawan assaulted, killed by Taliban: Report
Demonstrators in Isfahan torch Khamenei banner as Iran protests continue Demonstrators in Isfahan torch Khamenei banner as Iran protests continue
Watch: Massive fire breaks out in northern Lebanon's Qoubaiyat, flames near homes Watch: Massive fire breaks out in northern Lebanon's Qoubaiyat, flames near homes
Two rockets fired near US embassy in Iraq’s Baghdad: Security source Two rockets fired near US embassy in Iraq’s Baghdad: Security source
Thousands of dollars: The wedding of a Hezbollah’s deputy daughter ignites anger Thousands of dollars: The wedding of a Hezbollah’s deputy daughter ignites anger
COVID-19 patients can take vaccine 10 days after recovery: Saudi health ministry COVID-19 patients can take vaccine 10 days after recovery: Saudi health ministry
Before you go
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Explore More