Infinity pools, art collections and private malls: Top 10 biggest hotels in the world

In the Gulf, residents are no stranger to colossal and luxury hotels on their doorstep. But around the world, some hotels even top the GCC for their sheer size and scale.

Here are the top ten biggest hotel and hotel complexes in the world.

10. Luxor Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, US

With 4,407 rooms, spanning three buildings, the Luxor Hotel & Casino is a 30-storey casino and hotel located on the famous Las Vegas Strip. Owned by MGM Resorts International, the hotel has more than 2,000 slot machines, 87 table games and a 120,000 square foot casino. It is also home to a giant Sphinx replica, housed among the Egyptian style architecture.

9. Mandalay Bay & Delano & Four Seasons, Las Vegas, US

These three sister hotels are all connected on the Las Vegas Strip and have a total of 4,429 rooms as well as a casino, shopping mall, swimming pool and spa.

8. Barkhatnyye Sezony Yekaterininskiy Kvartal, Russia

With 4,688 rooms spanning a collection of 34 buildings, this Russian retreat – built for the Sochi Winter Olympics - is a humongous hotel nestled in a 300-acre park of subtropical flora.

7. Wynn Las Vegas, Las Vega, US

Spanning over two towers, The Wynn Las Vegas has a total of 4,748 rooms and sits on the Las Vegas Strip alongside some of the other biggest hotels in the world. As well as the obligatory casino and a live entertainment hall, the hotel also as its own shopping mall, 18-hole golf course – and a Ferrari dealership.

6. Izmailovo, Russia

Izmailovo Hotel was the largest hotel in Europe largest hotel in the world from 1980 until 1993 and was built to host all the athletes under one roof at the Olympic Games. It consists of four high-rise buildings and has 5,000 rooms. It is located in Izmaylovo District near the Partizanskaya subway station of Moscow Metro and is composed of five buildings named after letters in the Greek alphabet; Alpha, Beta, Vega, Gamma and Delta.

5. Sands Cotai Central, Macau, China

Outside of the US and Russia, is the Sands Cotai Centra – a five building complex housing 6,246 rooms. Located in Cotai Strip, Macau, the hotel is a casino resort with a Himalayan-inspired setting – and has suites boating a surface area of 4,000 square feet.

4. CityCenter Vegas, Las Vegas, US

CityCenter (also known as CityCenter Las Vegas) is a 16.797-million square feet mixed-use, urban complex on 76 acres located on the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada, containing multiple linked hotels. The project was started by MGM Resorts International; Dubai World became a joint partner during the project’s construction phase. It is the largest privately funded construction project in the history of the US. It has a total of 6,790 rooms, a giant community center, five water and ice features, an internal tram system, an ultra high-end mall and a fine art collection valued at more than $40million.

3. MGM Grand, Las Vegas, US

The MGM Grand Las Vegas is a hotel and casino located on the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada. The MGM Grand is the largest single hotel in the US with 6,852 rooms. It is also the third-largest hotel complex in the world by number of rooms and second-largest hotel resort complex in the US behind the combined The Venetian and The Palazzo. When it opened in 1993, the MGM Grand was the largest hotel complex in the world. With a décor inspired by old Hollywood, the hotel features a one of the largest gaming floors in all of Las Vegas, measuring 171, 500 square foot, and is home to a TopGolf resort and a ‘murder mystery’ studio where guests can solve a crime before getting their own CSI diploma.

2. The Venetian Resort Las Vegas (The Venetian Las Vegas and The Palazzo)

The Venetian and Palazzo hotel complex is the biggest in North America and the second biggest in the world. With a combined total of 7,092 rooms, the complex is also home to a designer shopping mall, huge casinos, a two-storey fountain, the Las Vegas Car Museum, a nightclub, the Guggenheim Hermitage Museum, and numerous architectural replicas of various Venetian landmarks.

1.First World Hotel, Malaysia

With 7,351 rooms, The First World Hotel holds the Guinness World Records title for the largest hotel in the world by the number of rooms since 2015. It also features a giant shopping center, a casino, retail and dining outlets, an indoor theme park, a ‘Snow World’, and a huge virtual reality attraction.

