.
.
.
.
Language

Jill Biden treated for puncture on foot after Hawaii visit

First lady Jill Biden watches the game between the United States of America and New Zealand during the second half in group G play during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Saitama Stadium. (Jack Gruber USA TODAY Network via Reuters)
First lady Jill Biden watches the game between the United States of America and New Zealand during the second half in group G play during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Saitama Stadium. (Jack Gruber USA TODAY Network via Reuters)

Jill Biden treated for puncture on foot after Hawaii visit

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

US First lady Jill Biden underwent a medical procedure Thursday to flush out debris from a puncture wound on her left foot, her spokesperson said.

Michael LaRosa said Jill Biden’s foot was punctured while she walking on a beach in Hawaii last weekend, but it was “unclear what object caused the puncture.”

After the procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, LaRosa said, “The wound is now clean, free of infection and it is anticipated that it will heal nicely.”

President Joe Biden joined his wife at Walter Reed for the procedure. The Bidens were returning to the White House Thursday night.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The incident occurred last weekend before Jill Biden’s two official events in Hawaii, where she went after attending the start of the Olympics in Tokyo, LaRosa said.

During her time in Hawaii, she visited a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Waipahu and later joined military families for a barbecue at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Infinity pools, art collections and private malls: Top 10 biggest hotels in the world Infinity pools, art collections and private malls: Top 10 biggest hotels in the world
Israel, UAE swap kidneys in historic life-saving operation Israel, UAE swap kidneys in historic life-saving operation
Top Content
Snapchat down for many users across the world Snapchat down for many users across the world
World’s cheapest Big Mac can be found in Lebanon, most expensive in Venezuela World’s cheapest Big Mac can be found in Lebanon, most expensive in Venezuela
Saudi Arabia, France FMs discuss regional issues, bilateral relations Saudi Arabia, France FMs discuss regional issues, bilateral relations
Thousands of dollars: The wedding of a Hezbollah’s deputy daughter ignites anger Thousands of dollars: The wedding of a Hezbollah’s deputy daughter ignites anger
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine becomes less effective within six months: Study Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine becomes less effective within six months: Study
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture issues 149 scholarships to global universities Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture issues 149 scholarships to global universities
Before you go
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Explore More