.
.
.
.
Language

Pakistan attackers throw grenade at police van in Peshawar, kill officer

Army soldiers patrol the street, to enforce coronavirus safety protocols, as the spread of the coronavirus continues in Peshawar, Pakistan. (Reuters)
Army soldiers patrol the street, to enforce coronavirus safety protocols, as the spread of the coronavirus continues in Peshawar, Pakistan. (Reuters)

Pakistan attackers throw grenade at police van in Peshawar, kill officer

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Peshawar, Pakistan

Published: Updated:

Attackers threw a hand grenade at a police van in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar on Friday, killing a policeman and wounding two others before fleeing the scene, police said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a statement, Peshawar police said the attack happened while a government administrator was visiting market areas to ensure people were adhering to social distancing rules to contain the coronavirus.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Pakistani authorities have tasked police and government administrators to ensure that people wear face masks, after the country saw a surge in COVID-19 cases flooding hospitals last week.

Read more: China sends investigators to Pakistan over deadly bus blast

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Infinity pools, art collections and private malls: Top 10 biggest hotels in the world Infinity pools, art collections and private malls: Top 10 biggest hotels in the world
Israel, UAE swap kidneys in historic life-saving operation Israel, UAE swap kidneys in historic life-saving operation
Top Content
Snapchat down for many users across the world Snapchat down for many users across the world
World’s cheapest Big Mac can be found in Lebanon, most expensive in Venezuela World’s cheapest Big Mac can be found in Lebanon, most expensive in Venezuela
Saudi Arabia to welcome tourists starting from August 1 Saudi Arabia to welcome tourists starting from August 1
Thousands of dollars: The wedding of a Hezbollah’s deputy daughter ignites anger Thousands of dollars: The wedding of a Hezbollah’s deputy daughter ignites anger
Two crew members killed in attack on Israeli ship off Oman coast Two crew members killed in attack on Israeli ship off Oman coast
Private clinics offer Pfizer jabs to unvaccinated Dubai residents Private clinics offer Pfizer jabs to unvaccinated Dubai residents
Before you go
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Explore More