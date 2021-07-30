.
The Snapchat app logo is seen on a smartphone in this illustration. (Reuters)
Snapchat down for many users across the world

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

The popular social media app Snapchat went down late Thursday night with hundreds of users reporting having trouble receiving snaps, refreshing or even opening the app.

According to Downdetector, an online platform that provides users with realtime information about the status of various websites and services, over 62% of users reported having trouble receiving snaps or refreshing and over 25% said they were unable to send snaps.

At least two hours into Snapchat going down, the social media app had yet to post a statement explaining the technical glitch.

Last Thursday, Snapchat, known for its Stories feature that lets users post updates that disappear after 24 hours, said it had grown its app into five distinct parts spanning media content and viral short-form video clips in an effort to keep users engaged and draw in more advertisers.

Daily active users rose 23 percent to 293 million during the second quarter ended June 30, beating Wall Street estimates of 290.3 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. User growth topped the company's prior best of 22%.

(With inputs from Reuters)

