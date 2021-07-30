Top 10 world’s largest companies in 2021

With multi-billion-dollar turnovers, some of the world’s biggest companies not only survived the COVID-19 pandemic but thrived during it.

According to the Forbes ‘Global 2000’ ranking, the market value of the 2000 largest listed companies in the world has increased by a gigantic 47 percent in the past twelve months. Together, as of April 16, 2021, they were worth $79.8 trillion on the stock exchange.

Since 2003, Forbes’ Global 2000 list has measured the world’s largest public companies in terms of four equally weighted metrics: assets, market value, sales and profits

Here are the ten largest companies in the world in 2021:

10: Amazon

Amazon made the leap into the top 10 largest publicly traded companies in the world in 2021. Jeff Bezos’ company rose from 22nd to 10th place in the ranking. In 2019, Amazon was still in 28th place. In contrast to most of the companies in the top group of “Global 2000” from Forbes, the online retailer made soaring sales in 2020. They doubled according to Forbes, to $386.1 billion. A growing number of consumers turned to Amazon during the pandemic for delivery of goods and services, including groceries, and its cloud computing division also grew to help businesses and consumers stay connected.

Amazon has also been expanding its streaming television and artificial intelligence operations.

9: Agricultural Bank of China

One of the four factors that Forbes uses to calculate the size of a company is its assets. This favors financial institutions in the ranking. They made up half of the top 10 in 2021. The Agricultural Bank of China started out in ninth place. The assets of $4,159.9 billion helped in particular. The sales were accordingly at $153.9 billion, the market value at $140.1 billion. With a profit of 31.3 billion dollars, the bank was able to top runner-up Amazon by around 50 percent. Also known as AgBank, the Agricultural Bank of China is one of the “Big Four” banks in the People’s Republic of China. It was founded on July 10, 1951, and has its headquarters in Dongcheng District, Beijing

8: Ping An Insurance Group

According to Forbes, the world’s largest insurer comes from China. According to the analysis, it had sales of $169.1 billion and assets of $1,453.8 billion. The Chinese holding conglomerate has subsidiaries with insurance, banking, asset management, financial services, healthcare, auto services and smartcity. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shenzhen. “Ping An” literally means “safe and well.”

7. Bank of America

In 2021, the Bank of America, a multinational investment bank and financial services holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, had assets of $ 2,832.2 billion. Revenue ($98.8 billion) and profit ($17.9 billion) were comparatively modest. In terms of sales, Bank of America came in at the lowest value by far in the top 10.

6. Apple

The world’s largest technology company by revenue (totaling $274.5 billion in 2020) and, since January 2021, the world’s most valuable company, Apple was one of the winners in the top 10 of the “Global 2000” 2021.

The US technology company moved up three places to sixth place. This was primarily due to the market value of $2,252.3 billion and sales of $294.0 billion.

5. Saudi Aramco

With its IPO in 2019, Saudi Aramco had temporarily become the most valuable company in the world. The newcomer entered the top 10 of the Forbes 2020 list. The Saudi Arabian oil production company came in fifth in the current ranking with a turnover of 229.7 billion dollars and a stock market value of 1,897.2 billion dollars. Saudi Arabia is the world’s top crude oil exporter.

4. China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank fell two ranks to fourth in 2021. As of the reporting date, Forbes recorded sales of $173.5 billion and assets of $4301.7 billion. China Construction Bank Corporation is one of the “big four” banks in the People’s Republic of China. In 2015 CCB was the 2nd largest bank in the world by market capitalization and 6th largest company in the world. The bank has approximately 13,629 domestic branches.

3. Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway, a massive holding company, run by famed “value” investor Warren Buffett since the 1960s, improved by one place to third in the “Global 2000”. Sales fell slightly by around $10 billion to $245.5 billion. In the top 10, this was still the third highest value behind Amazon and Apple. Assets of $873.7 billion and a market capitalization of $624.4 billion put the Omaha holding company in third place.

2. JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase, multinational investment bank and financial services holding company. mirrored the general trend in Global 2000 during the pandemic: falling sales ($136.2 billion) but increasing assets ($3,689.3 billion) and higher market value ($464.8 billion). The US bank thus moved up one place to second.

1. ICBC

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China defended its title as the largest company in the world in Forbes’ “Global 2000”. It came out on top for the ninth time in a row and, according to the analysis, posted gains in all four categories – sales: $190.5 billion, profits: $45.8 billion, assets: $4914.7 billion, market value: 249 $ 5 billion. With the exception of Saudi Aramco, all of the top 10 representatives were from China and the US.

