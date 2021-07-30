.
.
.
.
Language

UN headquarters in western Afghanistan attacked; at least one killed

The United Nations logo is seen on a window in an empty hallway at United Nations headquarters during the 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate, which is being held mostly virtually due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in New York, U.S., September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The United Nations logo is seen on a window in an empty hallway at United Nations headquarters in New York, US. (File photo: Reuters)

UN headquarters in western Afghanistan attacked; at least one killed

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Kabul 

Published: Updated:

The United Nations said on Friday that its main compound in western Afghanistan was attacked by “anti-government elements,” killing at least one Afghan police guard and other officers injured.

“The area around Herat where the compound is located witnessed fighting today between the Taliban and government forces,” a statement by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It added the UN is urgently seeking to establish a full picture about the attack and is in contact with the relevant parties.

It was not immediately clear who attacked the compound.

Read more:

First evacuation flight of Afghans lands in US: Biden

Taliban admit to killing Afghan comic beaten in video, raising specter of revenge

Taliban surge poses existential crisis: US watchdog

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Infinity pools, art collections and private malls: Top 10 biggest hotels in the world Infinity pools, art collections and private malls: Top 10 biggest hotels in the world
Israel, UAE swap kidneys in historic life-saving operation Israel, UAE swap kidneys in historic life-saving operation
Top Content
Snapchat down for many users across the world Snapchat down for many users across the world
World’s cheapest Big Mac can be found in Lebanon, most expensive in Venezuela World’s cheapest Big Mac can be found in Lebanon, most expensive in Venezuela
Two crew members killed in attack on Israeli ship off Oman coast Two crew members killed in attack on Israeli ship off Oman coast
Saudi Arabia to welcome tourists starting from August 1 Saudi Arabia to welcome tourists starting from August 1
Thousands of dollars: The wedding of a Hezbollah’s deputy daughter ignites anger Thousands of dollars: The wedding of a Hezbollah’s deputy daughter ignites anger
Activists urge Olympic Committee to suspend title of IRGC athlete after win Activists urge Olympic Committee to suspend title of IRGC athlete after win
Before you go
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Explore More