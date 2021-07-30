UN headquarters in western Afghanistan attacked; at least one killed

The United Nations said on Friday that its main compound in western Afghanistan was attacked by “anti-government elements,” killing at least one Afghan police guard and other officers injured.

“The area around Herat where the compound is located witnessed fighting today between the Taliban and government forces,” a statement by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The United Nations in #Afghanistan condemns the attack today on its compound in #Herat that killed an Afghan police guard & injured other officers. Full statement here: https://t.co/OT5rVkiaZI pic.twitter.com/vEXHXjAlB6 — UNAMA News (@UNAMAnews) July 30, 2021

It added the UN is urgently seeking to establish a full picture about the attack and is in contact with the relevant parties.

It was not immediately clear who attacked the compound.

Read more:

First evacuation flight of Afghans lands in US: Biden

Taliban admit to killing Afghan comic beaten in video, raising specter of revenge

Taliban surge poses existential crisis: US watchdog