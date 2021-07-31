.
.
.
.
Language

Explosive experts board attacked Israeli tanker to assess damage, risk: US Navy 

Marines onboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) watch nearby Iranian fast inland attack craft, as it transits the Strait of Hormuz, off Oman, in this undated handout picture released by U.S. Navy on August 12, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)
Marines onboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) watch as it transits the Strait of Hormuz, off Oman, in this undated handout picture released by U.S. Navy on August 12, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)

Explosive experts board attacked Israeli tanker to assess damage, risk: US Navy

Followed Unfollow

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Explosive experts have boarded the Israeli-owned tanker ship that was attacked off the coast of Oman to assess the damage and risk of another attack, the US Navy Central Command said on Saturday.

Two crew members, a Briton and a Romanian, were killed late on Thursday when a petroleum products tanker managed by Zodiac Maritime came under attack in the Arabian Sea.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A Pentagon official told Al Arabiya on Friday that US Navy personnel responded to a distress call in international waters after the ship was allegedly attacked by Iranian forces with a drone.

The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, which was recently dispatched to the region to help protect troops withdrawing from Afghanistan, is currently accompanying the ship, according to the official.

Explosive experts board attacked Israeli tanker to assess damage, risk: US Navy  World News Explosive experts board attacked Israeli tanker to assess damage, risk: US Navy 

Following the attack, Israel blamed the attack on Iran and its foreign minister Yair Lapid called for a tough response.

“Iran is not just an Israeli problem, but an exporter of terrorism, destruction and instability that harms us all. The world must not be silent in the face of Iranian terrorism that also harms freedom of shipping,” Lapid said in a statement.

“I am in direct contact with the British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. I mentioned to him tonight the need to respond severely to the attack on the ship in which a British citizen was killed. In addition, I instructed the embassies in Washington, London and the UN to work with their negotiators in the administration and the relevant delegations at the UN headquarters in New York,” he wrote on Twitter.

Tensions in the region have been on the rise since the former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the Iranian nuclear deal with major powers in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

Read more:

US Navy has boarded attacked Israeli tanker, USS Reagan accompanying ship

Two crew members killed in attack on Israeli ship off Oman coast

Israel blames Iran for attack on tanker off Oman that killed two

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Infinity pools, art collections and private malls: Top 10 biggest hotels in the world Infinity pools, art collections and private malls: Top 10 biggest hotels in the world
Israel, UAE swap kidneys in historic life-saving operation Israel, UAE swap kidneys in historic life-saving operation
Top Content
US Navy has boarded attacked Israeli tanker, USS Reagan accompanying ship US Navy has boarded attacked Israeli tanker, USS Reagan accompanying ship
Two crew members killed in attack on Israeli ship off Oman coast Two crew members killed in attack on Israeli ship off Oman coast
Saudi Arabia to welcome tourists starting from August 1 Saudi Arabia to welcome tourists starting from August 1
Scientists suspect new Lambda COVID-19 variant might be most dangerous Scientists suspect new Lambda COVID-19 variant might be most dangerous
Arab Coalition thwarts ‘hostile Houthi attempt’ to attack Saudi commercial ship Arab Coalition thwarts ‘hostile Houthi attempt’ to attack Saudi commercial ship
Risk of blood clots in Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as likely as AstraZeneca jab: Study Risk of blood clots in Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as likely as AstraZeneca jab: Study
Before you go
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Explore More