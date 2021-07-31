.
.
.
.
Language

Indian, Chinese army officers meet to ease a 15-month border tensions

An Indian army truck drives along India's Tezpur-Tawang highway, which runs to the Chinese border, in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh May 28, 2012. Picture taken May 28, 2012. To match Special Report INDIA-CHINA/ REUTERS/Frank Jack Daniel (INDIA - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS CONSTRUCTION MILITARY)
A file photo shows an Indian army truck drives along India's Tezpur-Tawang highway, which runs to the Chinese border, in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. (Reuters/Frank Jack Daniel)

Indian, Chinese army officers meet to ease a 15-month border tensions

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Top Indian and Chinese army commanders met Saturday after a gap of three months to discuss the expeditious disengagement of thousands of forces in a bid to ease the 15-month border tensions and clashes.

Indian army spokesman Col. Sudhir Chamoli said the meeting started on Saturday on the Chinese side of the border in the eastern Ladakh region but gave no other details.

The meeting was expected to end later Saturday and both sides were likely to issue statements on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The 12th round of army-level talks appears to have been pushed by a meeting of the foreign ministers of India and China in Tajikistan on July 15. Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said that the military standoff was profoundly disturbing their ties. He also warned that any unilateral change in the status quo by Beijing was unacceptable.

In February, both sides pulled back front-line troops and weaponry from the Pangong Tso sector. The focus now was on disengaging troops from Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang areas.

Both countries have stationed tens of thousands of soldiers backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets along the de facto border called the Line of Actual Control, or LAC. Last year, 20 Indian troops died in a clash with Chinese soldiers involving clubs, stones and fists in a portion of the disputed border. China said it lost four soldiers.

China’s Foreign Ministry said after the foreign ministers’ meeting that the standoff benefited neither side and that China wanted to resolve the situation through dialogue.

The Line of Actual Control separates Chinese and Indian-held territories from Ladakh in the west to India’s eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims in its entirety. India and China fought a deadly war in 1962.

Read more:

US Secretary Blinken’s India visit puts human rights, China on table

China, India foreign ministers set up hotline in bid to maintain reduced tensions

China objects to Ladakh status, Indian border moves as the two forces face each other

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Infinity pools, art collections and private malls: Top 10 biggest hotels in the world Infinity pools, art collections and private malls: Top 10 biggest hotels in the world
Israel, UAE swap kidneys in historic life-saving operation Israel, UAE swap kidneys in historic life-saving operation
Top Content
US Navy has boarded attacked Israeli tanker, USS Reagan accompanying ship US Navy has boarded attacked Israeli tanker, USS Reagan accompanying ship
Two crew members killed in attack on Israeli ship off Oman coast Two crew members killed in attack on Israeli ship off Oman coast
Saudi Arabia to welcome tourists starting from August 1 Saudi Arabia to welcome tourists starting from August 1
Scientists suspect new Lambda COVID-19 variant might be most dangerous Scientists suspect new Lambda COVID-19 variant might be most dangerous
Arab Coalition thwarts ‘hostile Houthi attempt’ to attack Saudi commercial ship Arab Coalition thwarts ‘hostile Houthi attempt’ to attack Saudi commercial ship
China struggles to contain its worst COVID-19 outbreak in months China struggles to contain its worst COVID-19 outbreak in months
Before you go
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Explore More