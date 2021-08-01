.
US blames Iran for attack on Israeli tanker off Oman, vows ‘appropriate response’

Marines onboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) watch nearby Iranian fast inland attack craft, as it transits the Strait of Hormuz, off Oman, in this undated handout picture released by U.S. Navy on August 12, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)
AFP

The US on Sunday blamed Iran for a deadly attack on an Israeli tanker off Oman and vowed an “appropriate response” was forthcoming.

The MT Mercer Street tanker was struck Thursday in the northern Indian Ocean, killing two crew members, in what the US said was a drone-style attack.

“Upon review of the available information, we are confident that Iran conducted this attack,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement, adding that the attack was carried out using a drone.

“We are working with our partners to consider our next steps and consulting with governments inside the region and beyond on an appropriate response, which will be forthcoming,” Blinken added.

Britain also said Sunday it believes Iran deliberately carried out the attack in “a clear violation of international law.”

Earlier Sunday, Iran denied involvement in the attack, with foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh saying Israel “must stop such baseless accusations.”

“Iran will not hesitate for a moment to defend its... interests and national security,” he told a news conference.

