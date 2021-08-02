.
Bill Gates roots for Egyptian equestrian Nayel Nassar ahead of Olympic showjump

Nayel Nassar of Egypt celebrates after winning the Longines Speed Challenge for the Longines Masters of Los Angeles 2016 at the Long Beach Convention Center on September 30, 2016 in Long Beach, California. (File photo: AFP)
Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Microsoft founder Bill Gates might spend most of his time as a billionaire businessman and philanthropist, but like many people around the world he will be avidly watching the Olympic Games – and is hoping his future son-in-law, professional Egyptian equestrian Nayel Nassar, jumps for gold.

The fiancé of Gates’ daughter Jennifer Gates is helping represent Team Egypt in Tokyo – the first time the Egyptian team has qualified for the Olympic Games in 60 years.

Bill Gates, 65, was a teenager when he started what would become the world’s most valuable company and was for a time the world’s richest man and most prominent philanthropist.

He stepped down as Microsoft chief executive in 2008 to devote more time to philanthropy and later left the board, keeping only the title of “founder and technology adviser.”

He is also taking time to support his family, posting on Instagram this week: “I am rooting for lots of the athletes in Tokyo right now—but none more than my soon-to-be son-in-law, @nayelnassar. Good luck, Nayel!”

His daughter and Nassar, a show jumper born in Chicago, Illinois, but grew up in Kuwait, got engaged earlier this year.

Nassar, who graduated from Stanford with an economics degree in 2013, is an award-winning Egyptian American professional equestrian based in San Diego, California.

His parents–who have an architecture firm–hail from Egypt, and they got him his first horse when he was 10. Nassar has been riding horses since the age of five and began jumping at the age of 10.

Furthermore, he was ranked #41 in the world by the International Federation for Equestrian Sports and has won 36 jumping competitions since 2010.

Nassar helped Egypt qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games by winning the CS!04* -W Nations Cup of Rabat.

Apart from being an equestrian, Nassar is also a businessman. He launched Nassar Stables LLC in 2014.

