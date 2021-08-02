Iran must face up to consequences for ‘outrageous’ ship attack: UK PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that Iran must face up to the consequences of its “outrageous” attack on an Israeli-managed tanker off the coast of Oman.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“Iran should face up to the consequences of what they’ve done,” Johnson told reporters. “This was clearly an unacceptable and outrageous attack on commercial shipping.”

“A UK national died. It is absolutely vital that Iran and every other country, respects the freedoms of navigation around the world and the UK will continue to insist on that.”

Earlier in the day, Britain summoned Iran’s ambassador to London in response to what it claims was a Tehran-ordered attack on the merchant vessel.

“The Iranian ambassador to the UK, Mohsen Baharvand, was summoned today to the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office... in response to the unlawful attack committed on MV Mercer Street on 29 July,” said a British government statement.

“Iran must immediately cease actions that risk international peace and security,” it added, saying that “vessels must be allowed to navigate freely in accordance with international law.”

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Sunday said that Britain “believes the attack... was carried out by Iran and was deliberate, targeted and unlawful.”

Read more:

Iran summons British envoy over accusations Tehran behind ship attack off Oman coast

UK summons Iran ambassador over attack on Israeli-managed oil tanker