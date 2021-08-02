.
.
.
.
Language

Russia to bolster military drills near Afghanistan border: Ifax

A Russian service member stands guard outside a military air base after a conscript soldier killed fellow servicemen in Voronezh Region, Russia November 9, 2020. (Reuters/Vladimir Lavrov)
A Russian service member stands guard outside a military air base after a conscript soldier killed fellow servicemen in Voronezh Region, Russia November 9, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

Russia to bolster military drills near Afghanistan border: Ifax

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Moscow 

Published: Updated:

Russia will send an additional contingent of 800 troops to take part in military exercises at the Afghan border and use two times more hardware there than originally planned, Interfax news agency reported on Monday citing the defense ministry.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The drills, which are set to take place on Aug. 5-10 and involve Uzbek and Tajik forces, come as the security situation had rapidly deteriorated in Afghanistan amid a US troop withdrawal.

Russia said that 1,800 of its soldiers would take part in the drills, instead of 1,000 as initially planned. More than 2,500 troops would be involved in total, it said.

Moscow will also use 420 units of military hardware for the drills, two times more than originally planned, it said.

It did not say why it was increasing the size of the drills.

Read more:

Putin readies for nuclear war with two more ‘Doomsday’ planes: Report

Russia beefs up Tajik base, issues warning on ISIS fighters in Afghanistan

Talks for new US-Russia arms deal to stir up old bugaboo

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for public places goes into effect Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for public places goes into effect
Scientists discover hundreds of thousands of animal, human bones in Saudi Arabia cave Scientists discover hundreds of thousands of animal, human bones in Saudi Arabia cave
Top Content
Scientists discover hundreds of thousands of animal, human bones in Saudi Arabia cave Scientists discover hundreds of thousands of animal, human bones in Saudi Arabia cave
Possible MERS-like COVID-19 strain that could kill 1 in 3 infected people: Study Possible MERS-like COVID-19 strain that could kill 1 in 3 infected people: Study
Viral video appears to show Dubai crown prince help rescue drowning friend Viral video appears to show Dubai crown prince help rescue drowning friend
Philippine president tells unvaccinated: ‘for all I care, you can die anytime’ Philippine president tells unvaccinated: ‘for all I care, you can die anytime’
Ethiopian Airlines denies shipping arms, soldiers to war-torn Tigray region Ethiopian Airlines denies shipping arms, soldiers to war-torn Tigray region
UAE leads the world in COVID-19 vaccination with 79 percent of population covered UAE leads the world in COVID-19 vaccination with 79 percent of population covered
Before you go
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Explore More