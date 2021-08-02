Teen stabs younger sister to death, injures father, takes grandfather hostage in UK

A 19-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his 15-year-old younger sister to death in a domestic disturbance in Wales, United Kingdom-based online news media the Daily Mail reported on Monday.

The man then seriously injured his father and allegedly held his grandfather hostage, online newspaper The Sun reported, citing an anonymous source.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The incident took place in north Wales’ Ty Mawr holiday park in the town of Towyn on Saturday afternoon.

“North Wales Police can confirm that we attended the report of a domestic disturbance at the location where sadly a 15-year-old female has died,” said a police spokesman, adding that, “A 19-year-old male has been arrested and is presently in custody at St. Asaph.”

An air ambulance rushed to the scene following the incident on Saturday as parts of the area’s Parkdean resort were cordoned off by police as they investigated the area. The air ambulance had apparently landed on a highway which was shut in both directions with three rapid response vehicles and two ambulances in the tow, eyewitnesses confirmed.

Police cars have since been seen entering the site to proceed with their investigations.

“We are staying two rows behind where it happened and did not hear a single thing. I can’t stop thinking about it because my son is 16. To come away on holiday and not go home with that special person is tragic. It’s a normal family-oriented site,” Carly Hargreaves, a mother of two who was on holiday from Manchester, told the Daily Mail.

Mayor of Towyn and Klnmel Bay Kay Redhead said, “It’s knocked us to the core. This is a fantastic place where we welcome everyone. This time of year, we have 45,000 to 50,000 extra people in the area with staycation it’s ready bustling. Ty Mawr is a well-organized and managed family camp and when something like this happens it affects everybody.”

“I would like to express condolences to the family. It’s a tragic situation,” he added.

North Wales Police have assured the public that there is no threat to the wider public.

“Officers are attending a serious incident at a Holiday Park near Abergele. Investigations are ongoing. Apologies for any difficulty,” Police said in a statement.

“There is no threat to the public but please stay away from the area whilst we deal with the incident. Thank you for your patience.”

Following a domestic disturbance at Ty Mawr Holiday Park Abergele yesterday a 15 yr old female has sadly died. A 19 yr old male is in custody. This is an isolated incident with no risk to the public. Specially trained officers are supporting the family. Call 101 with information. pic.twitter.com/IzI21GIKq1 — North Wales Police #KeepWalesSafe 🌈 (@NWPolice) August 1, 2021

Read more:

German couple detained in Croatia for leaving kids, dog locked in hot car

Trial for 100-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard to begin in Germany

‘Hollywood Ripper’ sentenced to death for murdering Ashton Kutcher’s date