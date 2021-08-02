Watch: Woman tries to run over ‘boyfriend’ three times in heated argument

Surveillance footage shows the moment in which a woman tries to run over a man three times in a street in Baltimore, US.

Commenters on social media claimed that neither were hurt although the woman, reportedly the man’s girlfriend, was taken to hospital, The Sun reports.

The video shows the man removing items from the trunk of the car and dropping them into the street before the woman reverses at speed, attempting to run him over.

He manages to jump out of the way and the woman reverses over the belongings before shifting back into gear and trying to run over the man.

The man dodges the car which then slams into a brick wall, and the man starts shouting triumphantly.

The driver gets out of the car and the man shouts in her face. She then gets back in and begins reversing while the man continues shouting and hitting the car.

He starts walking away and the woman again attempts to run him over, but ends up smashing into the same wall – this time knocking bricks loose which fall on the hood of the car.

The man keeps shouting and the woman gets out of the car and chases him down the street. He knocks her over and the pair grapple before two bystanders get involved and try to break them up.

