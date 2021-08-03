.
Dozens killed in bus crash in Mali

A file photo shows passers by and rescuers gather in central Bamako on September 24, 2019 at the site of car accident involving a fuel tank truck that caught fire when people tried to lift it, killing five people at least and injuring 15. (Michele cattani/AFP)
A file photo shows passers by and rescuers gather in central Bamako on September 24, 2019 at the site of car accident involving a fuel tank truck that caught fire when people tried to lift it, killing five people at least and injuring 15. (Michele cattani/AFP)

Reuters

Thirty-seven people were killed in a road accident in south-central Mali on Tuesday, the transport ministry said, after a passenger bus collided with a truck.

The force of the crash, which happened 20 km (12 miles) from the town of Segou, sheared off the front section of the bus and scattered luggage and goods across the road, according to photos and video shared online.

Injured passengers were being treated in hospital in Segou, the ministry said.

Africa has by far the world’s most dangerous roads, registering over 26 deaths per 100,000 population, according to the World Health Organization.

