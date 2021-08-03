Pentagon lifts lockdown after shooting leaves multiple people injured near US capital

Multiple were injured Tuesday after gunshots were fired near the entrance of the Pentagon in the US capital of Washington.

A statement from the Pentagon said the shooting was at the bus station entrance and ordered all personnel to stay indoors before lifting a lockdown order.

Politico’s Pentagon correspondent reported that the shooter was shot by a Pentagon police officer and was unable to get inside the building.

Another police officer was reportedly injured, according to the Politico reporter.

The Arlington Fire Department and EMS said they treated patients without elaborating.

#Update - Scene is still active, ACFD did encounter multiple patients. NFI on patient status will be provided. — Arlington Fire & EMS (@ArlingtonVaFD) August 3, 2021

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency urged “the public to please avoid the area,” before saying the scene was secure. “The Pentagon has lifted the lock down and has reopened. Corridor 2 and the Metro entrance remains closed. Corridor 3 is open for pedestrian traffic,” a tweet read.