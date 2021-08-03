.
.
.
.
Language

Pentagon lifts lockdown after shooting leaves multiple people injured near US capital

Police block off an entrance to the Pentagon following reports of multiple gun shots fired on a bus platform near the facility’s Metro station, Aug. 3 2021. (AP)
Police block off an entrance to the Pentagon following reports of multiple gun shots fired on a bus platform near the facility’s Metro station, Aug. 3 2021. (AP)
Breaking News

Pentagon lifts lockdown after shooting leaves multiple people injured near US capital

Followed Unfollow

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Multiple were injured Tuesday after gunshots were fired near the entrance of the Pentagon in the US capital of Washington.

A statement from the Pentagon said the shooting was at the bus station entrance and ordered all personnel to stay indoors before lifting a lockdown order.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Politico’s Pentagon correspondent reported that the shooter was shot by a Pentagon police officer and was unable to get inside the building.

Another police officer was reportedly injured, according to the Politico reporter.

The Arlington Fire Department and EMS said they treated patients without elaborating.

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency urged “the public to please avoid the area,” before saying the scene was secure. “The Pentagon has lifted the lock down and has reopened. Corridor 2 and the Metro entrance remains closed. Corridor 3 is open for pedestrian traffic,” a tweet read.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia candidate for UK ‘green list’: Travel experts Saudi Arabia candidate for UK ‘green list’: Travel experts
Lebanese army detains man after deadly Hezbollah funeral attack Lebanese army detains man after deadly Hezbollah funeral attack
Top Content
Egyptian couple overjoyed with rare delivery of quadruplets in UAE Egyptian couple overjoyed with rare delivery of quadruplets in UAE
UAE lifts ban on transit flights from India, Pakistan, others: NCEMA UAE lifts ban on transit flights from India, Pakistan, others: NCEMA
Saudization of remote customer service jobs comes into effect in Saudi Arabia Saudization of remote customer service jobs comes into effect in Saudi Arabia
UAE’s Hope Probe captures crystal-clear image of Mars’ surface UAE’s Hope Probe captures crystal-clear image of Mars’ surface
Sinopharm COVID vaccine available for children ages 3 to 17 in UAE Sinopharm COVID vaccine available for children ages 3 to 17 in UAE
Watch: Woman tries to run over ‘boyfriend’ three times in heated argument Watch: Woman tries to run over ‘boyfriend’ three times in heated argument
Before you go
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
Explore More