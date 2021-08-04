Three injured after iceberg collapses in US-based Titanic Museum

Three people were injured when a wall of ice at the Titanic Museum collapsed on them on Monday, according to local media reports.

The Tennessee fire department rushed to the scene after getting a call from the popular tourist attraction in Smoky Mountains, CNN reported.

According to the museum’s website, visitors can stick their hands in cold water to help them feel what the Titanic’s passengers experienced when the cruise ship hit an iceberg that caused it to drown. It also lets visitors touch the wall of ice.

The fire department helped the injured victims and prepared them to be transported to a hospital for medical care.

One of the victims was flown to the University of Tennessee’s Medical Center in Knoxville, which was about 48 kilometers away.

The other two injured victims were transported to LeConte Medical Center by ambulance.

Information on their conditions is yet to be released.

”Needless to say, we never would have expected an incident like this to occur as the safety of our guests and crew members are always top of mind. We take pride in the quality of our maintenance and have measures in place to ensure that appropriate safety guidelines are upheld,” the museum’s owners, Mary Kellogg Joslyn and John Joslyn, were quoted as saying.

“Something caused that ice to fall off that wall,” firefighter Chief Tony L. Watson told CNN.

“The Titanic [Museum] staff did an excellent job of getting people away from the area and downstairs then evacuating them out of the building,” Watson added.

The ship-shaped museum reopened the next day for those who had already purchased tickets. The affected area was cordoned off, according to the owner, and they estimate that it will take at least four weeks to rebuilt the iceberg wall.

