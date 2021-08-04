.
.
.
.
Language

Two dead after trains collide in Czech Republic: News agency

This handout photo released by Police CR on July 14, 2020 shows rescuers working next to trains damaged after a collision near the city of Cesky Brod, Czech Republic. (File photo: AFP)
This handout photo released by Police CR on July 14, 2020 shows rescuers working next to trains damaged after a collision near the city of Cesky Brod, Czech Republic. (File photo: AFP)

Two dead after trains collide in Czech Republic: News agency

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Prague

Published: Updated:

Two people died, seven were in critical condition and 31 others suffered injuries in a collision between two passenger trains near the western Czech town of Domazlice, Czech news agency CTK reported on Wednesday.

Czech transport Minister Karel Havlicek said on Twitter one of the trains involved was the Ex 351, which according to Czech Railways website is a fast train from Munich to Prague.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

CTK said up to 50 passengers could have been injured, citing firefighters.

Read more:

Training airplane crashes in Lebanon, three people killed

Train strikes, kills nine workers on track in northwest China

Malaysia probes metro accident that injured over 200

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Return to ‘normal’ after COVID-19 brings ‘re-entry anxiety’ for UAE workers: Experts Return to ‘normal’ after COVID-19 brings ‘re-entry anxiety’ for UAE workers: Experts
Saudi Arabia candidate for UK ‘green list’: Travel experts Saudi Arabia candidate for UK ‘green list’: Travel experts
Top Content
UAE lifts ban on transit flights from India, Pakistan, others: NCEMA UAE lifts ban on transit flights from India, Pakistan, others: NCEMA
Saudization of remote customer service jobs comes into effect in Saudi Arabia Saudization of remote customer service jobs comes into effect in Saudi Arabia
Iran-backed forces believed to have seized tanker off Fujairah: Maritime sources Iran-backed forces believed to have seized tanker off Fujairah: Maritime sources
Saudi Arabia allows citizens from 49 countries to apply for e-visa: Full list Saudi Arabia allows citizens from 49 countries to apply for e-visa: Full list
UAE allows entry of vaccinated residents traveling from Pakistan, India, others UAE allows entry of vaccinated residents traveling from Pakistan, India, others
Singapore PM warns Washington against hard-line views toward China Singapore PM warns Washington against hard-line views toward China
Before you go
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
Explore More