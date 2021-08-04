Two dead after trains collide in Czech Republic: News agency

Two people died, seven were in critical condition and 31 others suffered injuries in a collision between two passenger trains near the western Czech town of Domazlice, Czech news agency CTK reported on Wednesday.

Czech transport Minister Karel Havlicek said on Twitter one of the trains involved was the Ex 351, which according to Czech Railways website is a fast train from Munich to Prague.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

CTK said up to 50 passengers could have been injured, citing firefighters.

Read more:

Training airplane crashes in Lebanon, three people killed

Train strikes, kills nine workers on track in northwest China

Malaysia probes metro accident that injured over 200