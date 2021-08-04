.
US says Kabul explosion bears hallmarks of Taliban

In this file photo taken on August 02, 2021 State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a briefing at the State Department in Washington, DC. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP)
Reuters

The United States said on Tuesday that an explosion in the Afghan capital of Kabul bears the hallmarks of the Taliban and that one of Washington’s many concerns about Afghanistan was that it could spiral into civil war.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said if the Taliban seeks to contravene its engagement in peace talks in Doha, “They will be an international pariah ... and the concern on the part of all of us, one of the main one of many concerns, is that the result will be civil war.”

Earlier on Tuesday, a powerful explosion rocked an upscale neighborhood of Afghanistan’s capital Tuesday in an attack that apparently targeted the country’s acting defense minister. At least 10 people were wounded, a health official said.

Interior Ministry spokesman Mirwais Stanekzai said the blast happened in the posh Sherpur neighborhood, which is in a deeply secure section of the capital known as the green zone. It is home to several senior government officials.

