.
.
.
.
Language

US top diplomat Blinken, Sudan’s PM Hamdok discuss Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Tajikistan's Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin(not shown) at the State Department in Washington, DC,on July 1, 2021.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (File photo)

US top diplomat Blinken, Sudan’s PM Hamdok discuss Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Washington

Published: Updated:

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Wednesday about the conflict in Ethiopia’s northern region of Tigray and agreed to press for negotiations leading to a ceasefire, the US State Department said.

The two discussed “the expansion of armed confrontation in the Amhara and Afar regions of Ethiopia, the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Tigray region, and reports of Eritrean troops re-entering Ethiopia, all of which impact regional stability,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more: US calls for halt to violence against Eritreans in Ethiopia’s Tigray region

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia permits entry with Sinopharm, Sinovac vaccines after booster shots Saudi Arabia permits entry with Sinopharm, Sinovac vaccines after booster shots
All UAE residents can now take COVID-19 booster shots six months after second dose All UAE residents can now take COVID-19 booster shots six months after second dose
Top Content
Saudi Arabia allows citizens from 49 countries to apply for e-visa: Full list Saudi Arabia allows citizens from 49 countries to apply for e-visa: Full list
UAE lifts ban on transit flights from India, Pakistan, others: NCEMA UAE lifts ban on transit flights from India, Pakistan, others: NCEMA
Saudization of remote customer service jobs comes into effect in Saudi Arabia Saudization of remote customer service jobs comes into effect in Saudi Arabia
Iran-backed forces believed to have seized tanker off Fujairah: Maritime sources Iran-backed forces believed to have seized tanker off Fujairah: Maritime sources
UAE announces Hijri New Year holiday for public sector UAE announces Hijri New Year holiday for public sector
Saudi Arabia permits entry with Sinopharm, Sinovac vaccines after booster shots Saudi Arabia permits entry with Sinopharm, Sinovac vaccines after booster shots
Before you go
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
Explore More