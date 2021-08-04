US top diplomat Blinken, Sudan’s PM Hamdok discuss Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Wednesday about the conflict in Ethiopia’s northern region of Tigray and agreed to press for negotiations leading to a ceasefire, the US State Department said.
The two discussed “the expansion of armed confrontation in the Amhara and Afar regions of Ethiopia, the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Tigray region, and reports of Eritrean troops re-entering Ethiopia, all of which impact regional stability,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more: US calls for halt to violence against Eritreans in Ethiopia’s Tigray region
- Top US official arrives in Sudan to support democratic transition
- Thousands of Ethiopians from Amhara region cross into Sudan fleeing conflict
- USAID chief in Sudan for talks on economy
- Egypt and Sudan urge Ethiopia to negotiate seriously over controversial Nile dam
- Sudan expecting delivery of 48,000 tons of US wheat
- US calls for halt to violence against Eritreans in Ethiopia’s Tigray region