Unidentified man threatens to detonate grenade in Ukraine govt building 

Ukraine's police officers, wearing protective facemask, stand guard and delimit a security perimeter as members of Ukrainian special forces storm in a bank in the center of Ukrainian capital, Kiev, on August 3, 2020. (File photo: AFP)
AFP, Kiev

An unidentified man on Wednesday entered the Ukrainian government building and threatened to detonate a grenade inside, police said.

“I won’t leave here alive, I’ll go to jail for 10 years,” the man seen standing at the entrance to the building said in a video released by Ukrainian media.

Interior Ministry spokesman Artem Shevchenko told AFP it was “not clear” if the grenade was real.

-Developing

