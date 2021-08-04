Unidentified man threatens to detonate grenade in Ukraine govt building
An unidentified man on Wednesday entered the Ukrainian government building and threatened to detonate a grenade inside, police said.
“I won’t leave here alive, I’ll go to jail for 10 years,” the man seen standing at the entrance to the building said in a video released by Ukrainian media.
Interior Ministry spokesman Artem Shevchenko told AFP it was “not clear” if the grenade was real.
-Developing
