Unidentified man threatens to detonate grenade in Ukraine govt building 

An unidentified man on Wednesday entered the Ukrainian government building and threatened to detonate a grenade inside, police said.

“I won’t leave here alive, I’ll go to jail for 10 years,” the man seen standing at the entrance to the building said in a video released by Ukrainian media.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Interior Ministry spokesman Artem Shevchenko told AFP it was “not clear” if the grenade was real.

-Developing

Read more:

Security at Manchester Arena should have confronted the bomber, finds probe

France investigating bomb threat on a flight from Chad to Paris