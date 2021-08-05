Coast Guard in the US offloads $1.4 billion in drugs at Florida port
The United States Coast Guard offloaded drugs worth more than $1.4 billion at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday.
The agency announced that the crew of the Cutter James offloaded about 59,700 pounds (27,079 kilograms) of cocaine and approximately 1,430 pounds (548 kilograms) of marijuana.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Coast Guard officials said it was the largest offload in the vessel’s history.
Multiple Coast Guard units, along with the US Customs and Border Patrol and Canadian partners, assisted with the effort, the agency said.
Read more: Illegal drugs produced in Europe rose amid pandemic, sales moved online: EU report
- England, Wales registered record-high drug deaths in 2020: ONS
- Sharjah Customs foils attempt to smuggle huge haul of drugs during Eid al-Adha
- Spanish officer dies in helicopter crash during anti-drug operation
- Myanmar authorities torch drugs stash worth over half-billion dollars
- Illegal drugs produced in Europe rose amid pandemic, sales moved online: EU report
- More US citizens apprehended for moving drugs over Mexico border