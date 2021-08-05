Coast Guard in the US offloads $1.4 billion in drugs at Florida port

The United States Coast Guard offloaded drugs worth more than $1.4 billion at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday.

The agency announced that the crew of the Cutter James offloaded about 59,700 pounds (27,079 kilograms) of cocaine and approximately 1,430 pounds (548 kilograms) of marijuana.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Coast Guard officials said it was the largest offload in the vessel’s history.



Multiple Coast Guard units, along with the US Customs and Border Patrol and Canadian partners, assisted with the effort, the agency said.

Advertisement

Read more: Illegal drugs produced in Europe rose amid pandemic, sales moved online: EU report