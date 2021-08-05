.
.
.
.
Language

Coast Guard in the US offloads $1.4 billion in drugs at Florida port

Crew members from the HMCS Shawinigan, of Canada, stand at the ready before a joint news conference with the US Coast Guard, on Augst 5, 2021, at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, US. (AP)
Crew members from the HMCS Shawinigan, of Canada, stand at the ready before a joint news conference with the US Coast Guard, on Augst 5, 2021, at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, US. (AP).

Coast Guard in the US offloads $1.4 billion in drugs at Florida port

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Published: Updated:

The United States Coast Guard offloaded drugs worth more than $1.4 billion at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday.

The agency announced that the crew of the Cutter James offloaded about 59,700 pounds (27,079 kilograms) of cocaine and approximately 1,430 pounds (548 kilograms) of marijuana.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Coast Guard officials said it was the largest offload in the vessel’s history.

Multiple Coast Guard units, along with the US Customs and Border Patrol and Canadian partners, assisted with the effort, the agency said.

Read more: Illegal drugs produced in Europe rose amid pandemic, sales moved online: EU report

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Man arrested after trying to swim from Malaysia to Saudi Arabia’s Mecca Man arrested after trying to swim from Malaysia to Saudi Arabia’s Mecca
Saudi Arabia arrests 60 people for violating COVID quarantine rules Saudi Arabia arrests 60 people for violating COVID quarantine rules
Top Content
UAE announces Islamic New Year holiday for all private sector employees UAE announces Islamic New Year holiday for all private sector employees
Man arrested after trying to swim from Malaysia to Saudi Arabia’s Mecca Man arrested after trying to swim from Malaysia to Saudi Arabia’s Mecca
All UAE residents can now take COVID-19 booster shots six months after second dose All UAE residents can now take COVID-19 booster shots six months after second dose
Saudi Arabia permits entry with Sinopharm, Sinovac vaccines after booster shots Saudi Arabia permits entry with Sinopharm, Sinovac vaccines after booster shots
Dubai bans jet skis around Palm Jumeirah island Dubai bans jet skis around Palm Jumeirah island
UAE on UK’s COVID-19 travel amber list: All you need to know UAE on UK’s COVID-19 travel amber list: All you need to know
Before you go
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
Explore More