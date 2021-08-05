.
.
.
.
Language

US airline passenger taped to seat, arrested after altercation

Maxwell Berry was taped to his seat then arrested for allegedly grabbing breasts of flight attendants and punching another. (Twitter)
Maxwell Berry was taped to his seat then arrested for allegedly grabbing breasts of flight attendants and punching another. (Twitter)

US airline passenger taped to seat, arrested after altercation

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A Frontier Airlines passenger accused of groping two flight attendants and punching a third on a flight from Philadelphia to Miami was taped to his seat for the duration of the flight and arrested on landing, NBC News reported on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Maxwell Berry, 22, was taken into custody at Miami International Airport on Sunday on battery charges, NBC reported, citing an arrest report.


Reuters could not immediately confirm details of Berry’s arrest.

Berry is accused of groping the breasts of one flight attendant, touching the buttocks of second and punching a third in the face, according to the network.

Following that altercation Berry was subdued with the help of other passengers and duct-taped to his seat, NBC reported.


“Frontier Airlines maintains the utmost value, respect, concern and support for all of our flight attendants, including those who were assaulted on this flight,” an airline spokesperson said in a statement released to NBC.

Read more:

Man arrested after trying to swim from Malaysia to Saudi Arabia’s Mecca

US wildfire engulfs entire California town, leveling businesses, homes

UAE on UK’s COVID-19 travel amber list: All you need to know

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
‘A game-changer:’ Expats react to UK putting UAE on COVID-19 amber list ‘A game-changer:’ Expats react to UK putting UAE on COVID-19 amber list
Saudi Arabia permits entry with Sinopharm, Sinovac vaccines after booster shots Saudi Arabia permits entry with Sinopharm, Sinovac vaccines after booster shots
Top Content
All UAE residents can now take COVID-19 booster shots six months after second dose All UAE residents can now take COVID-19 booster shots six months after second dose
Saudi Arabia permits entry with Sinopharm, Sinovac vaccines after booster shots Saudi Arabia permits entry with Sinopharm, Sinovac vaccines after booster shots
UAE announces Islamic New Year holiday for all private sector employees UAE announces Islamic New Year holiday for all private sector employees
Dubai bans jet skis around Palm Jumeirah island Dubai bans jet skis around Palm Jumeirah island
UK moves UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, India to COVID-19 travel amber list UK moves UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, India to COVID-19 travel amber list
‘Iran out:’ Anti-Hezbollah protesters march in Lebanon on Beirut blast anniversary ‘Iran out:’ Anti-Hezbollah protesters march in Lebanon on Beirut blast anniversary
Before you go
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
Explore More