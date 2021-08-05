US airline passenger taped to seat, arrested after altercation

A Frontier Airlines passenger accused of groping two flight attendants and punching a third on a flight from Philadelphia to Miami was taped to his seat for the duration of the flight and arrested on landing, NBC News reported on Tuesday.



Maxwell Berry, 22, was taken into custody at Miami International Airport on Sunday on battery charges, NBC reported, citing an arrest report.



Frontier passenger allegedly touched 2 flight attendants breasts, then screamed his parents are worth $2 million, before punching a flight attendant. Frontier suspended the crew for duct taping the passenger to his seat as they landed in Miami. 22 yr old Max Berry is in custody. pic.twitter.com/4xS9Rwvafx — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) August 3, 2021



Reuters could not immediately confirm details of Berry’s arrest.



Berry is accused of groping the breasts of one flight attendant, touching the buttocks of second and punching a third in the face, according to the network.



Following that altercation Berry was subdued with the help of other passengers and duct-taped to his seat, NBC reported.



UPDATE! New angle shows rich kid Maxwell Berry duct taped to Frontier Airlines seat, cries for help while people record and laugh. Flight attendants suspended.



FULL BREAKDOWN: https://t.co/dUy8unTTyI#frontierairlines #MaxBerry #MaxwellBerry #thefeed pic.twitter.com/aNpEfY8Fee — Stan Price (@PapaStanimus) August 4, 2021



“Frontier Airlines maintains the utmost value, respect, concern and support for all of our flight attendants, including those who were assaulted on this flight,” an airline spokesperson said in a statement released to NBC.

