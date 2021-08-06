.
Four passengers stabbed on underground train in Tokyo, man arrested

People wearing protective masks amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic take a train on the outskirts of Tokyo, Japan, on August 5, 2021. (Reuters)
The Associated Press, Tokyo

A man with a knife stabbed four passengers on an underground train in Tokyo on Friday, and was arrested by police after fleeing, the train company and news reports said.

NHK public television said two of the four passengers were seriously injured. It said the suspect left his knife behind when he fled and was later arrested.

The stabbing occurred near Seijogakuen station, according to railway operator Odakyu Electric Railway Co.

Police refused to comment and no other details were immediately available.

