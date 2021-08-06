.
.
.
.
Language

Biden signs law honoring officers who fought Jan. 6 US Capitol attackers’

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 11: The U.S. Capitol on the 3rd day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on February 11, 2021 in Washington, DC. House impeachment managers will continue to make the case that Trump was responsible for the January 6th attack at the U.S. Capitol and he should be convicted and barred from holding public office again. Samuel Corum/Getty Images/AFP
The US Capitol on the 3rd day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on February 11, 2021 in Washington, DC. House impeachment managers will continue to make the case that Trump was responsible for the January 6th attack at the U.S. Capitol and he should be convicted and barred from holding public office again. (File photo: AFP)

Biden signs law honoring officers who fought Jan. 6 US Capitol attackers’

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

President Joe Biden on Thursday honored police officers who defended the US Capitol against insurrectionists on Jan. 6 by signing legislation that awarded them Congressional Gold Medals and urging the country not to rewrite the history of that day.

The legislation, passed by the Senate earlier this week, honors members of the Capitol Police and Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department who fought with a mob of then President Donald Trump’s supporters as they attempted to overturn his election defeat.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris held an emotional ceremony in the White House Rose Garden with several police officers and lawmakers to commemorate the signing.

Hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, following a fiery speech in which he repeated his false claims of election fraud. Biden, who beat Trump in the November election, was inaugurated on Jan. 20.

“While the attack on our values and our votes shocked and saddened the nation, our democracy did survive. It did. Truth defeated lies. We did overcome,” Biden said, giving credit to the men and women of law enforcement.

Four people died on the day of the violence. A Capitol Police officer attacked by protesters died the following day. Four police officers who guarded the building have since died by suicide. More than 100 officers were injured.

The law will place the medals in four locations — Capitol Police headquarters, the Metropolitan Police Department, the US Capitol and the Smithsonian Institution.

Biden addressed attempts by some Republican lawmakers to downplay or outright deny the violence of the insurrection.

“Fellow Americans, the tragedy that day deserves the truth, above all else. We cannot allow history to be rewritten. We cannot allow the heroism of these officers to be forgotten,” he said.

Harris called the officers heroes.

Read more:

US may require foreign visitors be vaccinated: White House

Novavax again delays seeking US approval for COVID-19 vaccine

US COVID-19 cases climb to a six-month high, more than 100,00 cases in a week

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Man arrested after trying to swim from Malaysia to Saudi Arabia’s Mecca Man arrested after trying to swim from Malaysia to Saudi Arabia’s Mecca
Saudi Arabia arrests 60 people for violating COVID quarantine rules Saudi Arabia arrests 60 people for violating COVID quarantine rules
Top Content
Man arrested after trying to swim from Malaysia to Saudi Arabia’s Mecca Man arrested after trying to swim from Malaysia to Saudi Arabia’s Mecca
Israeli defense minister threatens to strike Iran after drone attack on tanker Israeli defense minister threatens to strike Iran after drone attack on tanker
US airline passenger taped to seat, arrested after altercation US airline passenger taped to seat, arrested after altercation
Oil prices rise on Mideast tensions but COVID-19 concerns threaten demand recovery Oil prices rise on Mideast tensions but COVID-19 concerns threaten demand recovery
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to eye inflammation: Israeli study Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to eye inflammation: Israeli study
Currents weaken in Atlantic Ocean, signaling big weather changes, says study Currents weaken in Atlantic Ocean, signaling big weather changes, says study
Before you go
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
Explore More