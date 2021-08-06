.
.
.
.
Language

Russia hands Kremlin critic Navalny’s brother one-year suspended sentence

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (L) and his brother Oleg take selfie pictures during a rally in memory of politician Boris Nemtsov, who was assassinated in 2015, in Moscow, Russia, on February 24, 2019. (Reuters)
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (L) and his brother Oleg take selfie pictures during a rally in memory of politician Boris Nemtsov, who was assassinated in 2015, in Moscow, Russia, on February 24, 2019. (Reuters)

Russia hands Kremlin critic Navalny’s brother one-year suspended sentence

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Moscow

Published: Updated:

The brother of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was sentenced on Friday to a one-year suspended sentence for breaching coronavirus regulations earlier this year.

Along with several other opposition figures, Oleg Navalny, 38, was accused of calling for Russians to attend an unsanctioned rally in January in support of his brother, who had returned to Russia after being treated in Germany for a near-fatal poisoning attack.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Moscow’s Preobrazhensky district court on Friday also slapped a Navalny ally, Nikolai Lyaskin, with a year of restricted movement in the same case.

The 39-year-old activist said that the court had banned him from leaving his home between 10 pm and 6 am as well as from attending mass events and leaving Moscow.

Russia’s opposition says authorities have stepped up a campaign of intimidation against dissenters ahead of a parliamentary vote in September, allegations the Kremlin has rejected.

In June, Russia declared Navalny’s organizations extremist and barred his allies from running in the polls.

Earlier this week a court sentenced another key Navalny ally, Lyubov Sobol, to a year and a half of restricted movement in the same case.

In 2014, Alexei and Oleg Navalny were convicted in a fraud trial related to their work for French cosmetics company Yves Rocher.

While the opposition politician received a three-and-a-half-year suspended sentence, his brother was jailed for the same amount of time in a move activists compared to hostage taking. Oleg Navalny served out his sentence in full and was freed in 2018.

Alexei Navalny, 45, who survived a near fatal poisoning with a Soviet-designed nerve agent last summer, was imprisoned in February for two-and-a-half-years on old embezzlement charges.

Read more:

Kremlin critic Navalny transferred to prison after treatment following hunger strike

Russian court weighs pre-election knockout blow to Navalny’s network

EU says outlawing of groups linked to Kremlin critic Navalny ‘unfounded decision’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Hezbollah, Israel exchange fire across southern Lebanon border Hezbollah, Israel exchange fire across southern Lebanon border
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to eye inflammation: Israeli study Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to eye inflammation: Israeli study
Top Content
Man arrested after trying to swim from Malaysia to Saudi Arabia’s Mecca Man arrested after trying to swim from Malaysia to Saudi Arabia’s Mecca
US airline passenger taped to seat, arrested after altercation US airline passenger taped to seat, arrested after altercation
Israeli defense minister threatens to strike Iran after drone attack on tanker Israeli defense minister threatens to strike Iran after drone attack on tanker
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to eye inflammation: Israeli study Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to eye inflammation: Israeli study
Hezbollah, Israel exchange fire across southern Lebanon border Hezbollah, Israel exchange fire across southern Lebanon border
COVID-19 vaccines lower chance of being infected with delta variant by half: UK study COVID-19 vaccines lower chance of being infected with delta variant by half: UK study
Before you go
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
Explore More