Taliban says it has killed Afghan government’s top media officer

An Afghan security personnel stands guard at the site where a Taliban car bomb detonated at the entrance of a police station in Kabul on August 7, 2019. (AFP)
Reuters, Kabul

Taliban fighters on Friday assassinated the Afghanistan government’s top media and information officer in capital city of Kabul, a spokesperson of the militant group said.

Dawa Khan Minapal, who was the head of Government Media and Information center (GMIC), had been killed, an official in the federal interior ministry confirmed, without saying who was responsible.

Minapal had also served as Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s spokesperson.

