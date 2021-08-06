.
.
.
.
Language

UN Afghan envoy Lyons says Taliban attacks on cities ‘must stop now’

Deborah Lyons, Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations for Afghanistan. (Reuters)
Deborah Lyons, Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations for Afghanistan. (Reuters)

UN Afghan envoy Lyons says Taliban attacks on cities ‘must stop now’

Followed Unfollow

AFP, United Nations, United States

Published: Updated:

The United Nations’ envoy to Afghanistan called on the Taliban to cease its attacks on major cities immediately as she warned the conflict-torn country was heading for “catastrophe.”

“The Security Council must issue an unambiguous statement that attacks against cities must stop now,” Deborah Lyons told the 15-member council via video-link from Kabul.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Taliban says it has killed Afghan government’s top media officer

Taliban cannot be trusted on their promises, Afghanistan envoy to China warns

Taliban claim responsibility for bomb attack targeting Afghanistan’s defense minister

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Hezbollah members intercepted by locals in rare challenge to Iran-backed group Hezbollah members intercepted by locals in rare challenge to Iran-backed group
Hezbollah, Israel exchange fire across southern Lebanon border Hezbollah, Israel exchange fire across southern Lebanon border
Top Content
Man arrested after trying to swim from Malaysia to Saudi Arabia’s Mecca Man arrested after trying to swim from Malaysia to Saudi Arabia’s Mecca
US airline passenger taped to seat, arrested after altercation US airline passenger taped to seat, arrested after altercation
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to eye inflammation: Israeli study Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to eye inflammation: Israeli study
Israeli defense minister threatens to strike Iran after drone attack on tanker Israeli defense minister threatens to strike Iran after drone attack on tanker
Hezbollah, Israel exchange fire across southern Lebanon border Hezbollah, Israel exchange fire across southern Lebanon border
COVID-19 vaccines lower chance of being infected with delta variant by half: UK study COVID-19 vaccines lower chance of being infected with delta variant by half: UK study
Before you go
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
Explore More