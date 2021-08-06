UN Afghan envoy Lyons says Taliban attacks on cities ‘must stop now’
The United Nations’ envoy to Afghanistan called on the Taliban to cease its attacks on major cities immediately as she warned the conflict-torn country was heading for “catastrophe.”
“The Security Council must issue an unambiguous statement that attacks against cities must stop now,” Deborah Lyons told the 15-member council via video-link from Kabul.
