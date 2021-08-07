.
.
.
.
Language

UK condemns 10-year sentence for dual national in Iran

Iran's new President Ebrahim Raisi speaks during his swearing-in ceremony at the parliament in Tehran, Iran, August 5, 2021. (Reuters)
Iran's new President Ebrahim Raisi speaks during his swearing-in ceremony at the parliament in Tehran, Iran, August 5, 2021. (Reuters)

UK condemns 10-year sentence for dual national in Iran

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

The United Kingdom on Friday hit out at reports that a British-Iranian labor rights activist had been given a sentence of 10 years in Tehran for participating in an outlawed group.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement London “strongly” condemns the sentence handed out to Mehran Raoof, a former teacher from north London.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We continue to do all we can to support Mehran and his family, and continue to raise his case at the most senior levels,” they added.

The response follows a Wednesday announcement on Twitter by Iranian lawyer Mostafa Nili that both Raoof and German-Iranian woman Nahid Taghavi had been sentenced to 10 years for membership of an illegal group and eight months for anti-government propaganda.

The sentencing of both Iranian dual nationals comes against a backdrop of deteriorating relations between Britain, its Western allies and Iran.

On Friday, the G7 group of economically advanced nations accused Iran of orchestrating a drone strike on an Israel-linked tanker that claimed the lives of a former British soldier and a Romanian national.

The United States, Britain and Israel had already pointed the finger at Iran over the attack on the MV Mercer Street off the coast of Oman.

The families of dual nationals, including British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe, have accused Tehran of using their loved ones as pawns in a wider geopolitical standoff with the West.

Earlier this year, Amnesty International called for Raoof’s unconditional release, saying he had been arbitrarily detained in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison.

The human rights monitor said he was a “prisoner of conscience,” who had been helping to translate English-language news articles and discussing workers’ rights in Iran, where trade unions are banned.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Hezbollah members intercepted by locals in rare challenge to Iran-backed group Hezbollah members intercepted by locals in rare challenge to Iran-backed group
Hezbollah, Israel exchange fire across southern Lebanon border Hezbollah, Israel exchange fire across southern Lebanon border
Top Content
Hezbollah members intercepted by locals in rare challenge to Iran-backed group Hezbollah members intercepted by locals in rare challenge to Iran-backed group
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to eye inflammation: Israeli study Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to eye inflammation: Israeli study
Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine is 96 percent effective against death: study Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine is 96 percent effective against death: study
Hezbollah, Israel exchange fire across southern Lebanon border Hezbollah, Israel exchange fire across southern Lebanon border
Early signs vaccines may not stop Delta transmission, says UK study Early signs vaccines may not stop Delta transmission, says UK study
At least 10 passengers stabbed on underground train in Tokyo, man arrested At least 10 passengers stabbed on underground train in Tokyo, man arrested
Before you go
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
Explore More