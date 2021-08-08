UK arrests hospital anesthetist for injecting partner with lethal drugs in ‘exorcism’

A hospital anesthesiologist in the United Kingdom is facing jail time after injecting his partner with drugs during a series of attempted “exorcism” ceremonies, online news media the Independent reported on Saturday.

The 60-year-old left his partner in critical condition and close to death, a court heard.

Anesthetist Dr. Hossam Metwally from Grimsby in the UK had recorded videos of himself injecting fluids into his partner, Kelly Wilson, 33, while trying to rid her body of “evil spirits,” Sheffield Crown Court was told.

As a result, Wilson, who was also a nurse, suffered organ failure.

According to the BBC, Metwally believed that there were several entities “hiding” inside his partner and claimed that he had removed them by reciting verses from the Quran.

During the eight-week trial, the jury were shown extracts from 200 video clips that Metwally had recorded over four years.

The jury then found the 60-year-old guilty of putting Wilson’s life in danger through the unlawful use of anesthetics or sedative agents, as well as drug possession offences.

Metwally, a British national who qualified in medicine in Egypt before moving to the UK, will be sentenced next month.

The trial’s judge lifted a reporting restriction after Metwally admitted to two further charges of voyeurism.

“It is a shocking circumstance that a doctor, a medical professional, should find himself in the dock awaiting sentence on such a serious criminal charge,” the BBC quoted Judge Jeremy Richardson as saying.

Metwally was arrested in July 2019 when Wilson was found in a deep coma with an oxygen mask on, on the brink of cardiac arrest. As a result, she was placed in an intensive care unit.

The pair met in 2015 when Wilson was training to be a nurse and worked at Metwally’s private pain clinic. They later moved in together.

Jurors had heard that Wilson had a history of depression and suffered a number of illnesses which resulted in her quitting her job.

The Crown Prosecution Service’s Chris Hartley said that Metwally was a “dangerous” person who “cruelly” and “deliberately” exploited his partner “by administering powerful anesthetic and sedative drugs outside the safety of a hospital setting he was not only deliberately injuring Ms Wilson; he was endangering her life.”

