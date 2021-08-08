.
.
.
.
Language

UN climate change report set to be ‘starkest warning yet’: COP26 chief

COP26 President Alok Sharma rehearses a speech at Whitelee Windfarm, with six months to go until the U.N. Climate Change Conference, just outside Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, May 14, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
COP26 President Alok Sharma rehearses a speech at Whitelee Windfarm, with six months to go until the U.N. Climate Change Conference, just outside Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, May 14, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)

UN climate change report set to be ‘starkest warning yet’: COP26 chief

Followed Unfollow

AFP, London

Published: Updated:

An upcoming UN report on climate change gives the international community its clearest ever warning about the dangers of accelerating climate change, Britain’s COP26 President Alok Sharma said on Sunday.

The chief for the November summit due to be held in the Scottish city of Glasgow told the Observer newspaper a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) due on Monday would show the world was on the brink of potential disaster.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“This is going to be the starkest warning yet that human behavior is alarmingly accelerating global warming and this is why COP26 has to be the moment we get this right,” Sharma said.

“We can’t afford to wait two years, five years, 10 years -– this is the moment,” he added, explaining that unless nations “act now, we will unfortunately be out of time”.

Sharma was forced to defend British fossil-fuel projects that include plans to license new oil and gas fields in the North Sea, which have proven embarrassing for Britain as it seeks to galvanize international action on climate change.

The Paris-based watchdog, the International Energy Agency (IAE), has warned all fossil fuel development and exploration must cease this year if the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius is to be met.

“Future (fossil fuel) licenses are going to have to adhere to the fact we have committed to go to net zero by 2050 in legislation,” the COP26 president said.

Thousands of scientists warn of major climate emergency amid recent rise in disasters World News Thousands of scientists warn of major climate emergency amid recent rise in disasters

“There will be a climate check on any licenses,” he added.

A series of catastrophic emergencies in recent weeks including floods in Europe and China, record temperatures in North America and forest fires around the world have focused minds on global warming, Sharma said.

“We’re seeing the impacts across the world,” Sharma said. “Every day you will see a new high being recorded in one way or another across the world,” he added.

Sharma said he was “throwing the kitchen sink” at efforts to reach a deal on the contentious target to limit warming to 1.5 degrees, holding a large number of virtual and in-person meetings as he looks to bring 197 countries together in consensus on the aim.

Read more:

Thousands evacuated as heavy rains cause flooding in North Korea: State TV

Sudan floods caused by heavy rain damage thousands of homes

Mid East’s largest wind farm in Saudi Arabia starts electricity production

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release
Egypt transports Pharaoh Khufu’s boat to new grand museum Egypt transports Pharaoh Khufu’s boat to new grand museum
Top Content
Saudi Sports Minister says Olympic champion Hamedi will be awarded $1.3 mln Saudi Sports Minister says Olympic champion Hamedi will be awarded $1.3 mln
Egypt transports Pharaoh Khufu’s boat to new grand museum Egypt transports Pharaoh Khufu’s boat to new grand museum
Saudi karateka wins Kingdom’s second-ever silver after knocking out opponent Saudi karateka wins Kingdom’s second-ever silver after knocking out opponent
Delta COVID-19 infection: New symptoms to watch out for  Delta COVID-19 infection: New symptoms to watch out for 
Tiger kills young woman working at a safari park in Chile Tiger kills young woman working at a safari park in Chile
Saudi Arabia records 850 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths in 24 hours Saudi Arabia records 850 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths in 24 hours
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More