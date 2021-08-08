.
Virgin Galactic flight tickets to space go on sale for $450,000 a seat 

Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity, carrying Richard Branson and crew, begins its ascent to the edge of space above Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, U.S. July 11, 2021 in a still image from video. (Reuters)

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Virgin Galactic is selling tickets for its space flights at the starting price of $450,000 per seat.

The company, which is led by billionaire Richard Branson, has plans to launch commercial flights to space next year after completing more test missions.

Tourists have the option to buy single seats, friends and family packages, or reserve the whole plane, according to Virgin.

About 600 tickets were already sold for $250,000 each before the company halted sales in 2014 after a deadly accident.

Branson became the first person to fly to space on his own spaceship on the Unity 22 flight on July 11, beating Amazon founder Jeff Bezos by a measly nine days.

Virgin Galactic is currently competing with Bezos’ Blue Origin and Elon Musk’s Space X to develop a space tourism industry.

“Leveraging the surge in consumer interest following the Unity 22 flight, we are excited to announce the reopening of sales effective today,” Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier said on Saturday.

“As we endeavor to bring the wonder of space to a broad global population, we are delighted to open the door to an entirely new industry and consumer experience.”

The firm’s next spaceflight, Unity 23, is expected to take off at the end of September from Spaceport America in New Mexico.

