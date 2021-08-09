.
.
.
.
Language

China clamps down on webcam voyeurism

Stock image of a webcam. (Pixabay)
Stock image of a webcam. (Pixabay)

China clamps down on webcam voyeurism

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

China’s cyberspace watchdog said on Monday that authorities have arrested 59 people and seized 25,000 illegally controlled webcams in a crackdown on illegal camera voyeurism.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in a statement that it and other government bodies including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Ministry of Public Security and State Administration of Market Regulation have been stepping up efforts to crackdown on voyeuristic behavior including “trading private videos”.

Online content platforms including Baidu, Tencent and Alibaba’s UC Browser have “cleaned up” more than 8,000 pieces of illegal voyeuristic information and punished 134 illegal accounts, the CAC said.

E-commerce platforms like JD.com, Alibaba’s Taobao and Xianyu took offline a total of 1,600 cameras that had been advertised or sold illegally, according to CAC.

Read more:

China sees highest daily COVID-19 cases in current outbreak

Opinion: China builds ties with Syria helping Assad withstand US financial warfare

US to stress need for ‘guardrails’ to prevent conflict with China in upcoming talks

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months
Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release
Top Content
Saudi Sports Minister says Olympic champion Hamedi will be awarded $1.3 mln Saudi Sports Minister says Olympic champion Hamedi will be awarded $1.3 mln
‘When Messi cries, we all cry:’ Star addresses reports he’s leaving FC Barcelona ‘When Messi cries, we all cry:’ Star addresses reports he’s leaving FC Barcelona
Saudi Arabia will receive Umrah pilgrimage requests from abroad starting Aug 9: SPA Saudi Arabia will receive Umrah pilgrimage requests from abroad starting Aug 9: SPA
Saudi Arabia’s health ministry denies approving Sinopharm, Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines Saudi Arabia’s health ministry denies approving Sinopharm, Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines
Saudi Arabia reveals Guinness World Record-breaking Expo Pavilion Saudi Arabia reveals Guinness World Record-breaking Expo Pavilion
FC Barcelona files complaint to block PSG move for Lionel Messi FC Barcelona files complaint to block PSG move for Lionel Messi
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More