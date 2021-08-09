.
.
.
.
Language

Italian postal workers intercept package containing bullets adressed to Pope Francis

Pope Francis gestures during his weekly general audience at Paul VI hall in The Vatican on August 4, 2021.
Pope Francis gestures during his weekly general audience at Paul VI hall in The Vatican on August 4, 2021. (File photo)

Italian postal workers intercept package containing bullets adressed to Pope Francis

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Milan

Published: Updated:

Law enforcement in Milan is investigating the source of an envelope containing three bullets addressed to the pope, Italian paramilitary police said Monday.

The suspicious envelope was intercepted by postal employees overnight at a mail sorting facility in a Milan suburb, according to the carabinieri provincial command in Milan. It had been sent from France.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The envelope was addressed by hand in pen to: “The Pope, Vatican City, St. Peter’s Square, Rome,” and contained three bullets presumed to be for a pistol and a message referring to financial operations at the Vatican.

An investigation is ongoing. There is no immediate comment from the Vatican.

Read more:

Pope Francis seen leaving hospital ten days after surgery

Pope greets faithful for prayer from Rome clinic balcony

Pope Francis set to meet Lebanon’s Christian leaders amid dire economic situation

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release
Egypt transports Pharaoh Khufu’s boat to new grand museum Egypt transports Pharaoh Khufu’s boat to new grand museum
Top Content
Saudi Sports Minister says Olympic champion Hamedi will be awarded $1.3 mln Saudi Sports Minister says Olympic champion Hamedi will be awarded $1.3 mln
‘When Messi cries, we all cry:’ Star addresses reports he’s leaving FC Barcelona ‘When Messi cries, we all cry:’ Star addresses reports he’s leaving FC Barcelona
Saudi Arabia will receive Umrah pilgrimage requests from abroad starting Aug 9: SPA Saudi Arabia will receive Umrah pilgrimage requests from abroad starting Aug 9: SPA
Saudi Arabia’s health ministry denies approving Sinopharm, Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines Saudi Arabia’s health ministry denies approving Sinopharm, Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines
Israeli survey finds 3rd Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine dose has similar side effects to 2nd Israeli survey finds 3rd Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine dose has similar side effects to 2nd
FC Barcelona files complaint to block PSG move for Lionel Messi FC Barcelona files complaint to block PSG move for Lionel Messi
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More