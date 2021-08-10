.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Brazil military parade at presidential palace rattles politicians before tense vote

  • Font
Brazilian Navy tanks pass in front of the Planalto presidential palace during a military parade in Brasilia, Brazil August 10, 2021. (Reuters/Adriano Machado)
Brazilian Navy tanks pass in front of the Planalto presidential palace during a military parade in Brasilia, Brazil August 10, 2021. (Reuters/Adriano Machado)

Brazil military parade at presidential palace rattles politicians before tense vote

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Brazil’s armed forces put on an unusual display of military hardware for far-right President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday, ahead of a likely setback in Congress for his plans to alter the country’s voting system.

Politicians of all stripes called the parade of navy tanks, armored personnel carriers and amphibious vehicles a form of intimidation hours before lawmakers are expected to vote against a constitutional amendment backed by Bolsonaro.

The navy said the parade was planned long before the vote in the lower house of Congress was scheduled and it was meant to invite the president to an annual military exercise on Sunday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The presidential media office did not respond to a request for comment on the parade.

With his popularity flagging amid the world’s second-deadliest COVID-19 outbreak, Bolsonaro has insisted in recent weeks on adopting paper ballots for the 2022 election, based on unproven claims of fraud in Brazil’s electronic voting system.

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro looks on before Brazilian Navy tanks pass in front of the Planalto presidential palace during a military parade in Brasilia, Brazil August 10, 2021. (Reuters/Adriano Machado)
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro looks on before Brazilian Navy tanks pass in front of the Planalto presidential palace during a military parade in Brasilia, Brazil August 10, 2021. (Reuters/Adriano Machado)

He has threatened not to accept the results of next year’s presidential election, which polls show him losing to former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Neither of them have officially announced their candidacies.

Flanked by the commanders of the armed forces, Bolsonaro stood outside the Planalto presidential palace as the military parade passed by. A Navy officer in combat gear walked up the ramp to hand him the invitation.

The sight of tanks by the presidential palace unsettled Brazilians who lived under the 1964-1985 military dictatorship.

Lawmaker Arthur Lira, speaker of the lower chamber of Congress, called the military parade ahead of a major vote a “tragic coincidence” and did not accept an invitation to attend the armed forces’ exercise.

Other lawmakers said the unusual military presence in front of the presidential palace was meant to intimidate them.

Police officers detain a protester who was trying to stop the Brazilian Navy tanks, next to the Planalto presidential palace during a military parade in Brasilia, Brazil, August 10, 2021. (Reuters/Adriano Machado)
Police officers detain a protester who was trying to stop the Brazilian Navy tanks, next to the Planalto presidential palace during a military parade in Brasilia, Brazil, August 10, 2021. (Reuters/Adriano Machado)

“Tanks in the street, precisely on the day of the vote on the paper ballot amendment, is real, clear and unconstitutional intimidation,” Senator Simone Tebet of the centrist Brazilian Democratic Movement party said on social media.

“Bolsonaro has turned a military training exercise into a political spectacle,” said leftist Congresswoman Perpetua Almeida, calling it a show of force in reaction to his dropping poll numbers. “This shot will backfire,” she tweeted.

Read more:

Brazil’s federal police open probe into Bolsonaro over COVID-19 vaccine deal: Source

Thousands take to the streets in Brazil in pro-Bolsonaro protests

Brazilians stage nationwide protests against President Bolsonaro’s COVID-19 response

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months
Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release
Top Content
Top five most expensive cats in the world Top five most expensive cats in the world
Saudi Arabia reveals Guinness World Record-breaking Expo Pavilion Saudi Arabia reveals Guinness World Record-breaking Expo Pavilion
Saudi Arabia’s residential market booming: Report Saudi Arabia’s residential market booming: Report
Vaccine-resistant lambda COVID-19 variant appears in US Vaccine-resistant lambda COVID-19 variant appears in US
Emirates releases video to address ‘real or fake’ questions over Burj Khalifa ad Emirates releases video to address ‘real or fake’ questions over Burj Khalifa ad
Saudi Olympic champion Hamedi greeted with surprise celebration in Jeddah airport Saudi Olympic champion Hamedi greeted with surprise celebration in Jeddah airport
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More