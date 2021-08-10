.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

In blow to vacationers, German train drivers call strike in escalating wage dispute

  • Font
The chairman of the German train drivers' union GDL Claus Weselsky looks at an envelope of ballots before GDL members count the votes on possible strikes at Deutsche Bahn, on August 9, 2021 at the GDL headquarters in Frankfurt, western Germany. (AFP)
The chairman of the German train drivers' union GDL Claus Weselsky looks at an envelope of ballots before GDL members count the votes on possible strikes at Deutsche Bahn, on August 9, 2021 at the GDL headquarters in Frankfurt, western Germany. (AFP)

In blow to vacationers, German train drivers call strike in escalating wage dispute

AFP, Berlin

Published: Updated:

German train drivers voted to go on strike from Tuesday over a wage dispute, their union said, in a blow for summer vacationers and adding to logistics and supply woes already plaguing the industry.

The walkout will affect cargo trains from 7 pm (1700 GMT) on Tuesday, before extending to passenger traffic at 2 am on Wednesday, said the leader of the train drivers’ GDL union, Claus Weselsky.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Some 95 percent of union members had voted for the first round of industrial action, which is due to end on Friday.

“We intentionally chose this timeframe in the week to limit the impact on weekend and holiday traffic,” said Weselsky.

GDL argued that it was fighting for a better deal for train drivers. Among its demands are 1.4-percent pay hike and a bonus of 600 euros ($704) for 2021, and a further wage rise of 1.8 percent in 2022.

Train operator Deutsche Bahn had offered to phase in a 3.2-percent wage increase in two steps but the two parties were unable to agree on when the hikes would apply.

DB condemned the call for industrial action, saying that it was a “slap in the face” for passengers at a time when huge efforts were already being made to counter the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Besides suffering losses on shrinking passenger traffic during the Covid-19 health emergency, Deutsche Bahn was also struggling to rebuild kilometres of tracks destroyed by deadly floods that struck western Germany in mid-July.

Read more: Germany’s cabinet meets to approve financial aid to rebuild flood-ravaged areas

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months
Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release
Top Content
Top five most expensive cats in the world Top five most expensive cats in the world
Saudi Arabia reveals Guinness World Record-breaking Expo Pavilion Saudi Arabia reveals Guinness World Record-breaking Expo Pavilion
Saudi Arabia’s residential market booming: Report Saudi Arabia’s residential market booming: Report
Vaccine-resistant lambda COVID-19 variant appears in US Vaccine-resistant lambda COVID-19 variant appears in US
Saudi Olympic champion Hamedi greeted with surprise celebration in Jeddah airport Saudi Olympic champion Hamedi greeted with surprise celebration in Jeddah airport
Emirates releases video to address ‘real or fake’ questions over Burj Khalifa ad Emirates releases video to address ‘real or fake’ questions over Burj Khalifa ad
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More