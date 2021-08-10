.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US intel watchdog launches inquiry amid spying allegations on Tucker Carlson

  • Font
Fox personality Tucker Carlson speaks at the 2017 Business Insider Ignition: Future of Media conference in New York, Nov. 30, 2017. (Reuters)
Fox personality Tucker Carlson speaks at the 2017 Business Insider Ignition: Future of Media conference in New York, Nov. 30, 2017. (Reuters)

US intel watchdog launches inquiry amid spying allegations on Tucker Carlson

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The internal watchdog for the National Security Agency (NSA) said on Tuesday it was launching an inquiry into allegations that the agency had improperly spied on a member of the US news media.

The inspector general’s office did not identify the reporter or media outlet at the heart of its review, but the development comes a few months after Fox News conservative host Tucker Carlson claimed he had heard from a whistleblower who told him the NSA was monitoring his communications in a plot to leak them and force him off the air.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In late June, the NSA took the unusual step of publicly denying those allegations.

“This allegation is untrue. Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the Agency and the NSA has never had any plans to try to take his program off the air,” the NSA said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Inspector General Robert Storch said in a written statement his office “is examining NSA’s compliance with applicable legal authorities and Agency policies and procedures regarding collection, analysis, reporting, and dissemination activities, including unmasking procedures, and whether any such actions were based upon improper considerations.”

The inspector general’s office declined to comment further.

The Wall Street Journal quoted an unidentified person saying the review concerns Carlson.

Fox News, a unit of Fox Corp, is “gratified” to learn the alleged surveillance “will now be independently investigated,” a spokesperson said. “As we have said, for the NSA to unmask Tucker Carlson or any journalist attempting to secure a newsworthy interview is entirely unacceptable.”

An NSA spokesperson said the agency “remains fully committed to the rigorous and independent oversight provided by the NSA Inspector General’s office.”

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months
Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release
Top Content
Top five most expensive cats in the world Top five most expensive cats in the world
Saudi Arabia reveals Guinness World Record-breaking Expo Pavilion Saudi Arabia reveals Guinness World Record-breaking Expo Pavilion
Emirates releases video to address ‘real or fake’ questions over Burj Khalifa ad Emirates releases video to address ‘real or fake’ questions over Burj Khalifa ad
Vaccine-resistant lambda COVID-19 variant appears in US Vaccine-resistant lambda COVID-19 variant appears in US
Saudi Arabia’s residential market booming: Report Saudi Arabia’s residential market booming: Report
Saudi Olympic champion Hamedi greeted with surprise celebration in Jeddah airport Saudi Olympic champion Hamedi greeted with surprise celebration in Jeddah airport
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More