.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Turkey still keen to run Kabul airport even as Taliban advances, officials say

  • Font
An aerial view of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, previously known as Kabul International Airport, in Afghanistan, February 11, 2016. (Reuters)
An aerial view of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, previously known as Kabul International Airport, in Afghanistan. (Reuters)

Turkey still keen to run Kabul airport even as Taliban advances, officials say

Reuters, Ankara

Published: Updated:

Turkey is for now still intent on running and guarding Kabul airport after other foreign troops withdraw from Afghanistan, but is monitoring the situation after rapid advances by Taliban forces, two Turkish officials said.

Taliban fighters took control of another city in northern Afghanistan on Wednesday, the eighth provincial capital to fall to the insurgents in six days as US-led foreign forces complete their withdrawal.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Turkey has offered to deploy troops at Kabul airport after NATO withdraws and has held talks with the United States for weeks. President Tayyip Erdogan has asked it to meet financial, logistical and diplomatic conditions.

“For now nothing has changed regarding the TAF (Turkish Armed Forces) taking control of Kabul Airport. The talks and the process are continuing,” a senior Turkish official told Reuters.

“Work is continuing on the basis that the transfer will happen, but of course the situation in Afghanistan is being followed closely,” he said.

The Taliban have warned Turkey against keeping troops in Afghanistan to guard the airport but Ankara has maintained its stance.

“There is no change in view concerning the taking control of Kabul Airport. But the situation in Afghanistan is changing from day to day,” a Turkish security official said, adding that Turkey was assessing developments.

Read more: Turkey’s Erdogan says Afghanistan’s Taliban should ‘end the occupation’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months
Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release
Top Content
Top five most expensive cats in the world Top five most expensive cats in the world
Loose cobra snake inside Egypt taxi leads to death of five: Reports Loose cobra snake inside Egypt taxi leads to death of five: Reports
Saudi Arabia to grant Umrah permits for those aged 12-18 under these conditions Saudi Arabia to grant Umrah permits for those aged 12-18 under these conditions
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince congratulates Olympic champion Tarek Hamedi Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince congratulates Olympic champion Tarek Hamedi
Pfizer shares hit 20-year record with COVID-19 vaccine stocks on a tear Pfizer shares hit 20-year record with COVID-19 vaccine stocks on a tear
The world must put an end to Iran and Hezbollah: Israeli Defense Minister Gantz The world must put an end to Iran and Hezbollah: Israeli Defense Minister Gantz
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More