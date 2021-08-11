Afghan official, reports say president replaces army chief of staff

An Afghan official and local media reports say President Ashraf Ghani has replaced the army chief of staff amid a Taliban blitz across the country.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

A Defense Ministry official said Gen. Hibatullah Alizai replaced Gen. Wali Ahmadzai as the Afghan army chief of staff. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the change that has not yet been announced publicly.

Local media widely reported Ghani’s decision. Afghan government officials for days have not responded to repeated requests for comment.

Read more:

Afghan officials: Three more provincial capitals fall to Taliban

Afghan forces battling to retake Kunduz as Taliban advance in north

Officials: Another northern Afghan province falls to Taliban