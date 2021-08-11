.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Afghan official, reports say president replaces army chief of staff

  • Font
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks during a joint press conference with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan (not pictured) at the Presidential Palace in Kabul on November 19, 2020.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks during a joint press conference with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan (not pictured) at the Presidential Palace in Kabul on November 19, 2020. (AFP)

Afghan official, reports say president replaces army chief of staff

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

An Afghan official and local media reports say President Ashraf Ghani has replaced the army chief of staff amid a Taliban blitz across the country.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A Defense Ministry official said Gen. Hibatullah Alizai replaced Gen. Wali Ahmadzai as the Afghan army chief of staff. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the change that has not yet been announced publicly.

Local media widely reported Ghani’s decision. Afghan government officials for days have not responded to repeated requests for comment.

Read more:

Afghan officials: Three more provincial capitals fall to Taliban

Afghan forces battling to retake Kunduz as Taliban advance in north

Officials: Another northern Afghan province falls to Taliban

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months
Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release
Top Content
Saudi Arabia to grant Umrah permits for those aged 12-18 under these conditions Saudi Arabia to grant Umrah permits for those aged 12-18 under these conditions
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince congratulates Olympic champion Tarek Hamedi Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince congratulates Olympic champion Tarek Hamedi
Loose cobra snake inside Egypt taxi leads to death of five: Reports Loose cobra snake inside Egypt taxi leads to death of five: Reports
The world must put an end to Iran and Hezbollah: Israeli Defense Minister Gantz The world must put an end to Iran and Hezbollah: Israeli Defense Minister Gantz
Syrian Observatory reports explosion on merchant ship anchored in Latakia’s port Syrian Observatory reports explosion on merchant ship anchored in Latakia’s port
Senior Pentagon official says Iran-backed Mercer Street attack came from Yemen Senior Pentagon official says Iran-backed Mercer Street attack came from Yemen
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More