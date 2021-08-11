.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

In turnabout, Dutch announce freeze on deportations to Afghanistan

  • Font
Afghan refugee families return to Afghanistan through the Pakistan border crossing at Spin Boldak, in southern Kandahar province on August 6, 2016. (AFP)
Afghan refugee families return to Afghanistan through the Pakistan border crossing at Spin Boldak, in southern Kandahar province on August 6, 2016. (AFP)

In turnabout, Dutch announce freeze on deportations to Afghanistan

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Netherlands on Wednesday reversed course and said it would not deport Afghanistan citizens who are seeking asylum in the Netherlands for the coming six months, given the rapidly deteriorating situation in the country.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The decision seemed to contradict a letter that six European governments, including the Netherlands, sent to the European Union Commission last week insisting on the right to forcibly deport Afghan asylum seekers whose cases had been rejected. .

In a letter to parliament, Dutch deputy Justice Minister Ankie Broekers-Knol said the Netherlands had planned to update its policy on Afghanistan in October but had made the decision now “in light of the quickly deteriorating situation” there.

The Taliban, fighting to re-impose strict law after their 2001 ouster from Kabul, have made sudden, strong gains in their campaign to defeat the government as foreign forces withdraw.

“The situation is undergoing such changes and developments and is so uncertain for the coming time, that I have decided to impose a freeze on decisions and deportations” in ongoing asylum cases, Broekers-Knol wrote.

A spokeswoman for the ministry noted that while last week’s letter represented the government’s view at the time, it had not conducted any forced deportations in the past half year, and had not had any planned.

Read more:

Afghan officials: Three more provincial capitals fall to Taliban

Taliban take control of key Afghan city after heavy fighting with govt forces

Taliban says it has killed Afghan government’s top media officer

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months
Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release
Top Content
Saudi Arabia to grant Umrah permits for those aged 12-18 under these conditions Saudi Arabia to grant Umrah permits for those aged 12-18 under these conditions
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince congratulates Olympic champion Tarek Hamedi Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince congratulates Olympic champion Tarek Hamedi
Loose cobra snake inside Egypt taxi leads to death of five: Reports Loose cobra snake inside Egypt taxi leads to death of five: Reports
The world must put an end to Iran and Hezbollah: Israeli Defense Minister Gantz The world must put an end to Iran and Hezbollah: Israeli Defense Minister Gantz
Syrian Observatory reports explosion on merchant ship anchored in Latakia’s port Syrian Observatory reports explosion on merchant ship anchored in Latakia’s port
Senior Pentagon official says Iran-backed Mercer Street attack came from Yemen Senior Pentagon official says Iran-backed Mercer Street attack came from Yemen
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More