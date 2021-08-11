Up to 30 feared dead in India landslide: Officials

At least one person was killed Wednesday and 25-30 people were feared trapped after a landslide onto a road in India’s Himalayan north, officials said.

“Six people have been rushed to local hospitals with injuries. At least one person is dead,” a local police official from Himachal Pradesh state bordering Tibet told AFP.

“We think one bus and or a truck and some cars are also under the rubble. But there is no clarity yet because the landslide... is still happening. The rescue work can only start after the rocks stop falling and the slope becomes stable.”

A statement from the state emergencies center said that, according to the local police, “25-30 passengers are stuck or trapped at the incident site”.

Landslides are common in India’s northern Himalayan region, particularly in the current monsoon season when heavy rains lead to subsidence of earth and rocks.

The situation is exacerbated by climate change making the monsoon more erratic and melting glaciers higher in the mountains. Roads in the region are also often poorly maintained.

