.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Up to 30 feared dead in India landslide: Officials

  • Font
In this handout photo taken on July 25, 2021 and released by India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), shows NDRF personnel conducting search and rescue operations at the site of a landslide after heavy monsoon rains at Kumbharwadi village in Chiplun district of Maharashtra. (File photo: AFP)
In this handout photo taken on July 25, 2021 and released by India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), shows NDRF personnel conducting search and rescue operations at the site of a landslide after heavy monsoon rains at Kumbharwadi village in Chiplun district of Maharashtra. (File photo: AFP)

Up to 30 feared dead in India landslide: Officials

AFP, Shimla, India

Published: Updated:

At least one person was killed Wednesday and 25-30 people were feared trapped after a landslide onto a road in India’s Himalayan north, officials said.

“Six people have been rushed to local hospitals with injuries. At least one person is dead,” a local police official from Himachal Pradesh state bordering Tibet told AFP.

“We think one bus and or a truck and some cars are also under the rubble. But there is no clarity yet because the landslide... is still happening. The rescue work can only start after the rocks stop falling and the slope becomes stable.”

A statement from the state emergencies center said that, according to the local police, “25-30 passengers are stuck or trapped at the incident site”.

Landslides are common in India’s northern Himalayan region, particularly in the current monsoon season when heavy rains lead to subsidence of earth and rocks.

The situation is exacerbated by climate change making the monsoon more erratic and melting glaciers higher in the mountains. Roads in the region are also often poorly maintained.

Read more:

Torrential rains kill over 160 in India, dozens trapped in landslides

Death toll from India monsoon climbs to 124: Officials

Landslides in western India kill five, while floods trap more

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months
Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release
Top Content
Saudi Arabia to grant Umrah permits for those aged 12-18 under these conditions Saudi Arabia to grant Umrah permits for those aged 12-18 under these conditions
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince congratulates Olympic champion Tarek Hamedi Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince congratulates Olympic champion Tarek Hamedi
The world must put an end to Iran and Hezbollah: Israeli Defense Minister Gantz The world must put an end to Iran and Hezbollah: Israeli Defense Minister Gantz
Syrian Observatory reports explosion on merchant ship anchored in Latakia’s port Syrian Observatory reports explosion on merchant ship anchored in Latakia’s port
Senior Pentagon official says Iran-backed Mercer Street attack came from Yemen Senior Pentagon official says Iran-backed Mercer Street attack came from Yemen
UAE COVID-19 trial: Almost all children had virus antibodies after Sinopharm vaccine UAE COVID-19 trial: Almost all children had virus antibodies after Sinopharm vaccine
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More