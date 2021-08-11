Watch: Lionel Messi’s mural removed from Barcelona’s Camp Nou

FC Barcelona has removed former star player Lionel Messi’s mural from outside its Camp Nou stadium after the Argentinian left the club over a pay dispute this week.

WATCH: Lionel Messi's likeness was removed from a mural on the outside of FC Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium following the announcement last week that the 34-year-old Argentine would be leaving the club after 21 years https://t.co/UjcSlxRP0U pic.twitter.com/ZF0ldxYOtK — Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) August 11, 2021

The football great has signed a deal with Paris Saint-Germain that will net him a salary of $41 million plus bonuses and a reported $30 million signing fee, according to CNBC.

He joined FC Barcelona as a teenager and went on to become its all-time top goal scorer.

Le maillot de Leo Messi - 3⃣0⃣😍



🛒➡️ https://t.co/2fYHHLq0nb — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) August 11, 2021

Messi confirmed during an emotional press conference on Sunday that he would be leaving the club that he has played for his whole career.

