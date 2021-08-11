.
.
.
.
Watch: Lionel Messi’s mural removed from Barcelona’s Camp Nou

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi cries during a press conference at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on August 8, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

FC Barcelona has removed former star player Lionel Messi’s mural from outside its Camp Nou stadium after the Argentinian left the club over a pay dispute this week.

The football great has signed a deal with Paris Saint-Germain that will net him a salary of $41 million plus bonuses and a reported $30 million signing fee, according to CNBC.

Lionel Messi after signing for Paris St Germain poses with a shirt on the pitch after the press conference, Paris, France, August 11, 2021. (Reuters)
He joined FC Barcelona as a teenager and went on to become its all-time top goal scorer.

Messi confirmed during an emotional press conference on Sunday that he would be leaving the club that he has played for his whole career.

