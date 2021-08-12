.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Germany says will stop aid to Afghanistan if Taliban seizes power

  • Font
A civilian runs for cover as Afghan Special Forces and Taliban clash during the rescue mission of a police officer besieged at a check post, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 13, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
A civilian runs for cover as Afghan Special Forces and Taliban clash during the rescue mission of a police officer besieged at a check post, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 13, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Germany says will stop aid to Afghanistan if Taliban seizes power

AFP, Berlin

Published: Updated:

Germany said Thursday that it would stop sending financial support to Afghanistan in the event that the Taliban succeeded in seizing power in the country.

Speaking to the German broadcaster ZDF, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the Taliban know that Afghanistan cannot survive without international aid.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We will not send another cent to this country (Afghanistan) if the Taliban take complete control,” Maas said.

Germany sends Afghanistan 430 million euros ($504 million) in aid a year, making it one of the biggest donors to the strife-hit nation.

Since international troops began their withdrawal from Afghanistan in May, the Taliban have taken control of large swathes of territory.

Taliban take Afghanistan’s strategic city of Ghazni: Official World News Taliban take Afghanistan’s strategic city of Ghazni: Official

Most recently, the Taliban seized the provincial capital Ghazni, 150 kilometers from the capital Kabul.

Maas referred back to the decision of the United States to withdraw from the country, when asked about the gains made by Taliban insurgents in the country.

“This meant that all NATO forces had to leave the country as well, because without American capabilities... no one country can send their soldiers there safely,” Maas said.

Germany’s government had considered the idea of a longer mission in Afghanistan but “could not act outside of NATO”, Maas said.

German soldiers were deployed as part of a NATO force in Afghanistan for nearly 20 years until June.

Read more:

Securing Kabul Airport will ‘take shape’ in coming days: Turkey’s defense minister

Taliban take Afghanistan’s strategic city of Ghazni: Official

Turkey still keen to run Kabul airport even as Taliban advances, officials say

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Abraham Accords: A year of ‘faith and tolerance’ between UAE, Israel, say Rabbis Abraham Accords: A year of ‘faith and tolerance’ between UAE, Israel, say Rabbis
UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months
Top Content
Top five most expensive cats in the world Top five most expensive cats in the world
Top 10 most dog-friendly cat breeds Top 10 most dog-friendly cat breeds
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince congratulates Olympic champion Tarek Hamedi Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince congratulates Olympic champion Tarek Hamedi
Watch: Lionel Messi’s mural removed from Barcelona’s Camp Nou Watch: Lionel Messi’s mural removed from Barcelona’s Camp Nou
Loose cobra snake inside Egypt taxi leads to death of five: Reports Loose cobra snake inside Egypt taxi leads to death of five: Reports
‘Hamedi was robbed of a gold medal’: Karate league offers Saudi full-contact rematch ‘Hamedi was robbed of a gold medal’: Karate league offers Saudi full-contact rematch
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More