Kabul offers Taliban power-sharing to end violence: Source

An Afghan security personnel stands guard at the site where a Taliban car bomb detonated at the entrance of a police station in Kabul on August 7, 2019. (AFP)
An Afghan security personnel stands guard at the site where a Taliban car bomb detonated at the entrance of a police station in Kabul on August 7, 2019. (File photo: AFP)

AFP, Doha

Published:

Afghan government negotiators in Qatar have offered the Taliban a power-sharing deal in return for an end to fighting in the country, a government negotiating source told AFP on Thursday.

“Yes, the government has submitted a proposal to Qatar as mediator. The proposal allows the Taliban to share power in return for a halt in violence in the country,” the source said.

