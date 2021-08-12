.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Massive Greece wildfires are country’s greatest ecological catastrophe: PM

  • Font
Flames rise as firefighters and volunteers try to extinguish a fire burning in the village of Schinos, near Corinth, Greece, May 19, 2021. Picture taken May 19, 2021. (Reuters)
Flames rise as firefighters and volunteers try to extinguish a fire burning in the village of Schinos, near Corinth, Greece, May 19, 2021. (Reuters)

Massive Greece wildfires are country’s greatest ecological catastrophe: PM

The Associated Press, Athens

Published: Updated:

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Thursday that the devastating wildfires that burned across the country for more than a week were the greatest ecological catastrophe Greece had seen in decades.

The fires broke out as the country roasted during the most intense and protracted heat wave experienced in around 30 years.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Hundreds of wildfires broke out across the country, stretching Greece’s firefighting capabilities to the limit and leading the government to appeal for help from abroad.

Hundreds of firefighters, along with planes, helicopters and vehicles, arrived from European and Middle Eastern countries to assist.

“We managed to save lives, but we lost forests and property,” Mitsotakis said, describing the wildfires as “the greatest ecological catastrophe of the last few decades.”

Mitsotakis, speaking during a news conference in Athens, his first since the fires broke out, said authorities had faced around 100 active blazes each day. By Thursday, the situation was much improved, with most large wildfires on the wane.

But the prime minister warned the danger of more blazes was still present.

“We are in the middle of August and it’s clear we will have difficult days ahead of us” until the main season during which fires break out is over.

The largest fire broke out on Greece’s second-largest island of Evia on Aug. 3 and was still smoldering on Thursday, after having destroyed most of the island’s north.

More than 50,900 hectares were damaged in northern Evia, according to mapping from the European Union’s Copernicus Emergency Management Service. Entire mountains of pine forest have been reduced to bare, blackened stumps, while olive and fig tree plantations and vineyards were also destroyed.

Read more:

In pictures: Deadly wildfires rage around the world amid worsening climate crises

Massive Greece wildfire are country’s greatest ecological catastrophe: PM

Blaze rages north of Athens on fifth day of Greece wildfires

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Abraham Accords: A year of ‘faith and tolerance’ between UAE, Israel, say Rabbis Abraham Accords: A year of ‘faith and tolerance’ between UAE, Israel, say Rabbis
UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months
Top Content
Top five most expensive cats in the world Top five most expensive cats in the world
Top 10 most dog-friendly cat breeds Top 10 most dog-friendly cat breeds
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince congratulates Olympic champion Tarek Hamedi Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince congratulates Olympic champion Tarek Hamedi
Watch: Lionel Messi’s mural removed from Barcelona’s Camp Nou Watch: Lionel Messi’s mural removed from Barcelona’s Camp Nou
Loose cobra snake inside Egypt taxi leads to death of five: Reports Loose cobra snake inside Egypt taxi leads to death of five: Reports
‘Hamedi was robbed of a gold medal’: Karate league offers Saudi full-contact rematch ‘Hamedi was robbed of a gold medal’: Karate league offers Saudi full-contact rematch
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More