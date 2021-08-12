.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Ship snaps in two after running aground in northern Japan, crew safe

  • Font
The Panamanian-registered Crimson Polaris ship running aground in Hachinohe, Aomori prefecture in Japan. (AFP)
The Panamanian-registered Crimson Polaris ship ran aground in Hachinohe, Aomori prefecture in Japan. (AFP)

Ship snaps in two after running aground in northern Japan, crew safe

AFP, Tokyo

Published: Updated:

A cargo ship ran aground and broke into two off northern Japan, the coastguard said on Thursday, with the crew of the Panama-flagged vessel taken to safety.

Aerial images showed the separated stern of the Crimson Polaris tipped upwards and the other part of the stricken boat listing into the sea.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A fuel leak from the ship has spread around 24 kilometers (15 miles), a coastguard spokesman told AFP, but the extent of any environmental impact was unclear.

"Crimson Polaris ran aground in Hachinohe port in Aomori," said the spokesman, who declined to be named.

"All the 21 crew members -- Chinese and Filipino -- were rescued safely," he said.

Three patrol boats and three aircraft were dispatched after the ship ran aground on Wednesday in the port off Japan's northeastern coast.

Authorities were trying to contain the oil leak but had not yet been able to erect an oil fence around the boat, the spokesman said.

"The patrol boats will operate overnight" to avoid collisions, he said, adding that no other ship was known to be involved in the accident.

Read more: China partly shuts world’s third busiest cargo port after worker gets COVID infected

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Abraham Accords: A year of ‘faith and tolerance’ between UAE, Israel, say Rabbis Abraham Accords: A year of ‘faith and tolerance’ between UAE, Israel, say Rabbis
UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months
Top Content
Top five most expensive cats in the world Top five most expensive cats in the world
Top 10 most dog-friendly cat breeds Top 10 most dog-friendly cat breeds
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince congratulates Olympic champion Tarek Hamedi Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince congratulates Olympic champion Tarek Hamedi
Watch: Lionel Messi’s mural removed from Barcelona’s Camp Nou Watch: Lionel Messi’s mural removed from Barcelona’s Camp Nou
Loose cobra snake inside Egypt taxi leads to death of five: Reports Loose cobra snake inside Egypt taxi leads to death of five: Reports
‘Hamedi was robbed of a gold medal’: Karate league offers Saudi full-contact rematch ‘Hamedi was robbed of a gold medal’: Karate league offers Saudi full-contact rematch
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More